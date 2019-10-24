SalamAir Adds Bahrain to Its GCC Network

MUSCAT, Oman, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its regional network expansion, Sultanate's fastest-growing value-for-money airline SalamAir has added a new direct service from Muscat to Bahrain. With the introduction of flights to Bahrain, SalamAir now flies to all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the region. The connectivity reflects the strong ties between Sultanate of Oman and the kingdom of Bahrain in a number of areas including culture, commerce and tourism.

Scheduled to commence from November 14, 2019, the new link will initially operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday departing Muscat at 19:05 local time and arriving in Bahrain at 19:50 local time. The flight will depart Bahrain at 20:35 local time arriving in Muscat at 23:10 local time. From December 2019 onwards, SalamAir will fly six times a week to Bahrain except on Fridays following the same schedule.

The Bahrain route is the airline's tenth destination in the GCC, which includes Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar.

An ancient land rich in culture and history, Bahrain is characterised by a cosmopolitan outlook and modernisation. An archipelago of 33 islands, Bahrain holds a strategic location in the Middle East and provides convenient access to all areas of the world. Bahrain has many different attractions to cater to a myriad of interests including forts, museums, wildlife sanctuary, mosques, water parks, deserts, stunning race track, beaches, malls among others.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, "In keeping with the growing demand from our guests for seamless connections between Oman and Bahrain, we are delighted to launch this new destination. Flying to Bahrain is an important development, considering there is a lot of families connect along with it being a popular destination of interest for leisure and business travellers. We are confident that the new service will be warmly welcomed by people of both countries."

He added, "We see great potential in expanding our connections to Bahrain, further bolstering the extensive cultural, business and tourism links between Oman and other GCC countries."

Captain Mohamed Ahmed emphasised the importance of Oman as popular tourism destinations in the region, saying, "This service would further enhance the strong tourist exchange between the two countries."

SalamAir currently operates three Airbus A320 aircraft and four Airbus A320neo aircraft making it the first Omani carrier to utilise the highly rated single aisle aircraft. SalamAir flies to international destinations including Chattogram, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Dhaka, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Tehran, Istanbul and to domestic routes Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar. Additional passenger services to compliment the customer experience on the home-grown airline include options for extra luggage, seat and meal selection.

Customers can book their tickets through the airline's official website on www.salamair.com.

About SalamAir

SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2016 with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in Oman. SalamAir meets the country's increasing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation in various Oman sectors. In a short span of four years, SalamAir has achieved growth in its operations and has expanded its reach across the region. With its fleet of A320s and A320neos, the airline offers flights to Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Dhaka, Chattogram, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, Abu-Dhabi, Tehran and Istanbul.

