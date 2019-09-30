SalamAir Adds Chattogram (Chittagong) to Its Bangladesh Network

- SalamAir to fly between Chattogram (Chittagong) and Muscat from October 7

- New route will operate four times a week

- Bookings now open, with one-way promotional fare starting at 21,410 BDT

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its route network between Oman and the Indian subcontinent, Sultanate's fastest-growing value-for-money airline SalamAir has added a new direct service from Chattogram (Chittagong), Bangladesh's second-largest city, to Muscat. Chattogram (Chittagong) is SalamAir's second destination in Bangladesh after Dhaka which was launched in September 2018.

Scheduled to commence on October 7, 2019, the new link will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday departing Muscat at 13:55 local time and arriving in Chattogram (Chittagong) at 20:45 local time. The flight will depart Chattogram (Chittagong) at 21:30 local time arriving in Muscat at 00:35 local time. One-way tickets to Muscat are now available at a special promotional fare of 21,410 BDT.

The Chattogram (Chittagong) route is the airline's sixth destination in the subcontinent, which includes Dhaka, Kathmandu, Karachi, Multan and Sialkot.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, "In line with our international expansion strategy, this is yet another big milestone for us. Based on demand from passengers from the sector, we are excited to add Chattogram (Chittagong) to our increasing list of destinations. The new flight route will represent convenience to the large Bangladeshi expatriate population living in Oman. The route will contribute to enhance Oman's ties with Bangladesh and will also boost tourism and trade between the two countries. We will continue to create more affordable connectivity for our passengers, while offering convenient and efficient travel experience."

SalamAir currently operates flights to international destinations including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Dhaka, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Tehran, Istanbul and to domestic routes Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar. Additional passenger services to compliment the customer experience on the home-grown airline include options for extra luggage, seat and meal selection.

Customers can book their tickets through the airline's official website on www.SalamAir.com.

About SalamAir

SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2016 with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in Oman. SalamAir meets the country's increasing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation in various Oman sectors. In a short span of four years, SalamAir has achieved growth in its operations and has expanded its reach across the region. With its fleet of A320s and A320neos, the airline offers flights to Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Dhaka, Chattogram, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, Abu-Dhabi, Tehran and Istanbul.

