Salamander Designs Unveils Acadia Tabletop Gamechanger at InfoComm, Empowering Ultra-Fast, Effortless Conferencing System Deployment

New Display Mount responds to market demands, providing the ideal solution for smaller, retrofit and temporary spaces

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salamander Designs, a leading manufacturer of award-winning, premium-quality furniture for residential and commercial A/V and technology integration for over 30 years, proudly announces the launch of the Acadia Tabletop Display Mount. This innovative solution is set to redefine the standards for rapid video conferencing deployment in any space. Representing a significant milestone in the company's commitment to meeting today's enterprise market demands, the Acadia Tabletop caters to small, temporary, hybrid, and retrofit meeting spaces, as well as traditional meeting rooms. The unique mount empowers integrators and businesses to deploy a sophisticated video conferencing solution quickly and efficiently, without the need for construction. The Acadia Tabletop marks a breakthrough as the first purpose-built tabletop display mount for conferencing.

Developed in collaboration with Salamander's Technology Hardware partners, the Acadia Tabletop offers the quickest deployment method available today for conferencing while ensuring compatibility with necessary technology. This solution enables companies to instantly adapt to applications such as huddle rooms, temporary setups, phone booths and hybrid workspaces. Compatible with screens ranging from 43" to 65", the Acadia Tabletop features a universal camera mount for flexible positioning above or below the display, optimizing the field of view. Uniquely height adjustable to camera specifications, Acadia Tabletop provides optimal placement and visibility for everyone in any setting. Thanks to ample backpack-style storage, technology can be discreetly positioned behind the display, while all power and wires are tucked away for a clutter-free appearance. And, as Salamander Designs is devoted to eco-friendly solutions, the system is made from 99 percent recyclable materials.

"It's important for us to elegantly tackle the changing needs and challenges of today's business meetings and spaces with rapid video enabled conferencing capabilities," said Scott Srolis, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Salamander Designs. "The new Acadia Tabletop allows us, and our partners, to cater to a range of spaces, from smaller and hybrid setups to more permanent ones, with a seamless solution. The Acadia Tabletop offers unparalleled speed in deployment, simplifying installation for all involved. Our setup process is optimized for efficiency so that one person can complete the entire setup. From start to finish, companies can achieve a fully operational setup in under 40 minutes, delivering highly productive spaces faster than ever before."

With its innovative format and ability to go in anywhere, the Acadia Tabletop Display Mount offers many additional key features, just some of which include the following:

Versatile mounting options for freestanding or bolt-to-table installation that don't require any walls or construction

Secure storage for equipment and cabling, featuring large accessory panels secured by doors

Ultra-easy servicing with convenient access to all peripherals, power and wiring

99% recyclable materials

Along with the Acadia Tabletop Display Mount news, at InfoComm, Salamander Designs is announcing a new, ultra-slim six-inch deep enterprise cabinet that can fit anywhere, including small spaces, and still manage up to dual 98-inch screens and other components and wiring. With the combination of the two new solutions, businesses and integrators alike are even further equipped to manage today's technology requirements without heavy construction and installation time.

Salamander Designs invites InfoComm attendees to come and experience firsthand the transformative potential of both the new Acadia Tabletop Display Mount and the New Ultra-Low-Profile Credenza in booth C8857.

About Salamander Designs, Ltd.

For over 30 years, multiple award-winning Salamander Designs has been designing and manufacturing premium quality furniture for residential and commercial audio/video technology integration that complements any space. Committed to the promise that every customer deserves furniture that is customized and shaped by their needs, Salamander's expert design team and build-to-order formula serve a wide range of markets equally, including the advanced audiophile, luxury residential and commercial customers of all sizes and categories. All products are custom made in a 100% solar-powered USA facility, uniquely quick shipped typically within days and backed by a lifetime warranty which includes superior support. To learn why global companies and thousands of residential customers worldwide rely on Salamander furniture, visit salamandercommercial.com.

©2024, Salamander Designs, LTD. All rights reserved. Other brand names and product names mentioned herein may be the trademarks, tradenames, service marks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

