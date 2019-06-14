Salary of College Graduates Cowers in Comparison to that of the Skilled Trades

PHOENIX, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "To be successful, you need to go to college." How often do kids hear this? Often enough to create a $1.5 trillion student debt crisis in this country. Meanwhile, skilled trades jobs that pay double the average salary of a college graduate sit empty because today's youth view a career as a plumber as the equivalent to bagging groceries.

Blue Is The New White

This book is designed to be used as a resource for young people to fully understand the skilled trades and the opportunities that exist within the industry. This is a no BS guide, written in a manner that will resonate with today's youth, but still convey the information that is so often overlooked by those who influence them. If we can change the perception, we can close the skilled trades gap, reduce the debt crises, and enable millions of young people to succeed in ways they never knew existed.

"The advice that 'everyone needs a college education' is ignorant and outdated. Everyone needs to know that some of the best opportunities to succeed are available right now, without a college education." – Josh Zolin

Josh grew up in Kenosha, WI and, like many teenagers, had no idea what he wanted to do with his life, other than become successful. He did not go to college and after failing to follow the family footsteps in the stunt industry, he moved from Hollywood to Phoenix to learn how to turn wrenches.

Josh rose through the ranks to become CEO of Windy City Equipment (WCE), helping to grow the company from just him and his dad to 40+ employees. From 2014 to 2018, WCE's annual revenue rose from $1.2 million to $7.5 million, and in 2018 the company was named to Inc. 5000, earning spot number 1,429 of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America.

