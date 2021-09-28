Salary.com Acquires Turetsky Consulting

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com has announced the acquisition of Turetsky Consulting, deepening the company's domain expertise in people analytics and talent intelligence. David Turetsky is a leading expert and evangelist in helping organizations unlock the value of their internal and external HR data for better decision-making. He and his team will assume roles within Salary.com's Consulting Services Group, which is organized around the following practices:

People Analytics and Talent Intelligence

Base Pay and Total Rewards Management

Job Architecture

Data Governance

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

David Turetsky and his team will help clients start their talent intelligence journey, leveraging their decades of combined experience in compensation, job analysis, HR consulting, and people analytics technologies.

"Talent intelligence is an emerging super-category and Salary.com is uniquely positioned to deliver on its promise of helping both organizations, and the people who power them, get it right," said Salary.com CEO Kent Plunkett. "The addition of David Turetsky and his team of respected talent intelligence experts to our consulting practice, combined with our AI technology and industry-leading data sets for compensation, job descriptions, skills and more, delivers our clients an unparalleled level of expertise in using data for better decision-making."

Salary.com defines talent intelligence as the fusion of AI, internal HR data, external big data and analytics to create insights about people, performance and fit.

"The Salary.com team and I see the convergence of AI, business data, and talent intelligence platforms as a disruptive force shaping the next generation of talent management offerings," said David Turetsky. "We're pleased to join Salary.com to help more organizations adopt and use AI-powered data and talent intelligence platforms to enable smarter matching of people to opportunities and positions and assure ethical pay equity for all."

ABOUT SALARY.COM

Salary.com is the leading SaaS provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management, pay equity, and talent intelligence company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 45 million employees globally. For more than 20 years, Salary.com has empowered confident decisions by aligning compensation practices with recruiting, performance, and development initiatives through easy-to-access data and meaningful insights.

The market-leading CompAnalyst® SaaS platform accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable, and competitive compensation. Through its Salary Wizard and pioneering website, Salary.com delivers continually updated, reliable market pay data and career content to over 30 million visitors each year. For more information, please visit the company website at www.salary.com .

