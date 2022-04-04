Salary.com Launches Interactive Digital Community for CompAnalyst® Customers

The Community allows CompAnalyst® and JobArchitect™ customers to interact with peers and learn best practices. Tweet this

Tightly integrated with CompAnalyst, the Community is a space to connect with fellow members while maximizing the use of Salary.com products. Members can initiate or participate in discussions and polls on topical issues like compensating a remote workforce and the best approach to pay transparency.

All members enjoy access to HR-related content in the "Trends & Insights" section and receive custom recommendations for people and groups to follow that match their areas of interest. Members can choose to dive deeper into specific areas or topics by joining public and private groups.

Shelly Becker, a senior compensation analyst at US Venture, noted, "Salary.com's new Community is a great place to stay connected, share resources, expand your network, find solutions and much more."

