Salary.com to Present Session on Salary Structures at WorldatWork's Total Rewards '23 Conference

News provided by

Salary.com, Inc.

09 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET

Session will cover how to address labor market challenges while balancing internal equity

WALTHAM, Mass., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compensation practitioners Shaun Drawdy of Saia LTL Freight and Neil Sandefur of Salary.com will deliver a session "Striking a Balance with Salary Structures: Internal Equity vs. External Competition" at WorldatWork's Total Rewards '23 conference in San Diego on Wednesday, June 14 at 10am. The theme of Total Rewards '23, taking place from June 12-June 14 is Advancing the Art and Science of Total Rewards.

Continue Reading

In the presentation Shaun Drawdy, Senior Manager of Compensation at Saia, and Neil Sandefur, Director, Compensation Professional Services at Salary.com, will walk the audience through Drawdy's salary structure journeys as he has worked throughout his career to address labor market challenges while balancing internal equity. The presentation will cover:

  • Building salary structures that support organizational goals.
  • Designing a structure in a challenging labor market.
  • Maintaining structures to reflect current market data. 
  • Communication of salary ranges for recruiting or ongoing pay decisions.
  • Using salary structures for pay transparency initiatives.

A sponsor of Total Rewards '23, Salary.com is also welcoming Expo attendees to Booth #313 to price jobs on the spot and learn how Salary.com solutions are helping organizations achieve pay equity. All booth visitors who demo a Salary.com product will receive a $15 Starbucks gift card and a chance to win items from Apple, Bose, Delta and more.

Salary.com's Vice President of Consulting David Turetsky is also on the Total Rewards speaking agenda. He and Steve Brink, President of uFlexReward, will speak on Monday, June 12 at 10:30am in a session titled "True Confessions of Compensation Consultants: Myths, Mistakes and Misconceptions."

WorldatWork is committed to those responsible for cultivating inspired, engaged, productive and committed employees in effective and rewarding workplaces. The organization serves rewards and HR professionals working throughout the world, in organizations of all sizes and in every industry.

About Salary.com

Salary.com® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, Salary.com's 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use our solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using a powerful, proprietary AI framework. The company's flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and Salary.com's solutions get pay right. For more information, please visit www.salary.com/business

Media Contact:
Julie Murphy
Director of MarCom
Salary.com
[email protected]       

SOURCE Salary.com, Inc.

Also from this source

Salary.com's Garry Straker and David Turetsky to Present Session on "Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Pay Transparency" at 2023 SHRM Annual Conference & Expo

Salary.com's CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite Named Best DEI-Enabling Solution in Talent Management Category of 2023 HR Tech Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.