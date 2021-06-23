Salas O'Brien to Acquire PCI Skanska

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salas O'Brien announced today that it has agreed to acquire PCI Skanska from Skanska USA, adding an engineering team focused on power and industrial projects and creating a combined firm of 44 offices, 1,200 team members, and more than 300 registered professionals. The merger will be effective before the end of the second quarter.

The PCI team enhances Salas O'Brien's experience in important markets including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemicals, and other industrial applications.

As the next step in Salas O'Brien's strategy to be local everywhere, with international resources, the PCI team will continue to be managed by its current leaders while also collaborating with disciplines from across Salas O'Brien and offering a single point of contact for a wide variety of in-house engineering and related services. PCI Skanska will now be known as "PCI, a Salas O'Brien company" for a transition period, after which it will adopt the Salas O'Brien name.

"Manufacturing, life sciences, food and beverage, utilities, and other process-driven markets are incredibly important to the American economy," said Darin Anderson, Salas O'Brien chairman and CEO. "I am so pleased to welcome the PCI team to Salas O'Brien, and I believe their leadership and advanced engineering skills in key markets will produce mutual growth and many opportunities for our unified team." Salas O'Brien continues to grow as part of an ambitious plan to create the most respected engineering firm in the world as measured by our clients and team members.

"Our team is thrilled to be joining an engineering-focused organization with a culture that is so similar to ours," said Scott Albin, General Manager of PCI. "This merger makes both teams stronger, and we look forward to a bright future as we grow together and become one firm."

Salas O'Brien is an engineering firm with offices across North America. We use our experience at the intersection of energy, infrastructure, and sustainability to help high-profile clients meet their critical needs. We are a top firm as ranked by Engineering News-Record and Consulting-Specifying Engineer, and we have appeared for the past eight years on the Inc. 5000 list of North America's fastest-growing private companies.

