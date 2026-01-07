Salcomp's Debut on CES 2026

Reconfiguration of Full-stack Capabilities to Restructure Embodied Intelligent Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salcomp, the leading global intelligent manufacturing enterprise, is showcasing its complete humanoid robot technology matrix of 'core components - hardware manufacturing - scenario implementation' at Booth #11014 during CES 2026, held from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas.

This time Salcomp is demonstrating its strategic determination to 'challenge the top 3 intelligent hardware manufacturers in the world', injecting strong impetus into the global development of physical intelligent industries.

Salcomp Booth LVCC North Hall 11014

Based on the profound precision manufacturing experience accumulated in the consumer electronics field, Salcomp has established a complete technical chain covering core components of robots, assembly research and development, as well as the implementation of industrial scenarios. During this exhibition, the company clearly conveyed its core service positioning to the global market: providing comprehensive component processing services for robots related to embodied intelligence, as well as integrated services including ODM design, processing, assembly, and testing for complete machines.

In terms of scale production capacity and delivery capability, Salcomp has established a solid barrier. As of now, the company has completed over 5,000 units of humanoid (embodied) robot hardware/complete machine assembly services, covering all core modules such as the entire machine, dexterous hands, and joint modules, and has verified its large-scale service capability through tangible delivery results.

In terms of production capacity layout, Salcomp has jointly established an embodied intelligent robot innovation center in October 2025. They will jointly build a pilot base for humanoid robots. This base has the capacity to produce 5,000 sets/y and can completely bridge the industrial gap from laboratory prototypes to large-scale production. According to the plan, the base will gradually be upgraded to a super factory for humanoid robots with an annual production capacity of 500,000 units in the future, continuously consolidating the advantage of large-scale delivery.

At this year's CES debut, Salcomp showcased its potential for mutual benefit with a triple advantage of "manufacturing strength, application understanding, and mass production guarantee" to global partners. In the future, the company will continue to deeply focus on the field of embodied intelligent hardware, using its full-stack service capabilities to help more enterprises accelerate technology implementation and product mass production, and drive the global embodied intelligent industry into a new stage of high-quality development.

About Salcomp

Founded in 1975, Salcomp is a premier manufacturer of chargers and adapters, specializing in power solutions for the mobile phone, tablet, and notebook PC industries. Trusted by many of the world's leading brands in these sectors, we have established ourselves as a preferred partner to top technology companies who rely on our products for their quality, reliability, and innovation.

In addition to our core markets, Salcomp is a well-established supplier across other selected segments and product categories, providing versatile power solutions that meet diverse industry needs. Our expertise and commitment to excellence enable us to support a broad range of applications, positioning us as a leader in the global power solutions landscape.

