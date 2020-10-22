Sale Ending Soon for Digital Multimeters: All LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers Models

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the incoming change in seasons, Siborg is offering up to 30% off their testing tools for Surface Mount Technology in the Online LCR-Reader Store and on their Amazon sales channels. The sale includes all their LCR-reader and Smart Tweezers digital multimeters, including MPA Bluetooth Data Acquisition Tool. The sale ends on October 30th at 11:59 EST.

One-Click Pass/Fail Component Tester, All-in-One Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA with 0.1% Basic Accuracy Digital Multimeter products on Sale from Canadian Siborg Systems Inc

Since the early 2000's, Siborg has been offering testing equipment for SMT with the initiation of Smart Tweezers multimeter project. They created their own brand, LCR-Reader and began offering the budget-friendly LCR-Reader devices in 2013. The devices use a lightweight multimeter with tweezers as probes and offer automatic testing with no set-up. With just a touch, the type of component and best test parameters are automatically set for high accuracy measurements. The budget LCR-Reader device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy with a price tag under $200, but it only allows users to measure LCR and ESR.

Since the launch of LCR-Reader, Siborg has expanded its product line to include the Colibri, LCR-Reader-MP, LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-MPA BT devices.

Just weeks ago, Siborg have announced a new unique model: LCR-Reader-R2, the only LCR-Tweezer-meter offering 300 kHz test frequency. The high test frequency will allow better testing of small inductances and capacitances. This model will be available for sale in November 2020.

The LCR-Reader-MPA offers a 0.1% basic accuracy and a wide range of features including 100 kHz test signal frequency, oscilloscope, AC/DC voltage/current measurements, super cap testing, frequency meter, signal generator, easy short/open calibration, and more.

The sale will include Siborg's most popular devices and other accessories:

Smart Tweezers ST5S and ST5S-BT: 0.2% basic accuracy, LCR/ESR, Diode testing and more

Original LCR-Reader budget friendly multimeter with 0.5% basic accuracy, LCR/ESR testing

LCR-Reader-MPA: 0.1% basic accuracy, LCR/ESR, Voltage/Current, LED, Oscilloscope, etc.

LCR-Reader-MP: 0.1% basic accuracy, LCR/ESR, Voltage/Current, LED, Oscilloscope, only available on Amazon Europe.

LCR-Reader-CT: newly released Ring Coil Tester

LCR-Reader Kelvin Probe: two-wire connector for LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers

The LCR-Reader-MPA BT was recently released; this model offers remote recording and Pass/Fail component test using Bluetooth connection. The main feature of the device is the ability to quickly test components using a pre-set test conditions. When connected to the LCR-MPA-BT Logger Program for PC, users can set specifications that every individual component must meet. These values are compared to the values of the component under test and the component is granted a Pass/Fail if the its specs meet the set values. The program indicates a Pass/Fail status by Blue/Red color of the main screen, it also marks the 'Test' column by Green or Red color for Pass or Fail status respectively.

Users can select between Single Component Test for testing the same type of component repeatedly, or Multiple Component Test for full PCBs with various types of components. All data can be exported to spreadsheets.

Siborg's sale starts October 1st, 2020, and will run until October 30th at 11:59 EST. Customers can purchase through the LCR-Reader Online Store or Amazon in USA, Canada and Europe.

All Siborg's products are also available from their distributors:

Bokar International ( Pennsylvania, USA )

) Advance Tech ( New Delhi, India )

) AI-Rox ( Shenzhen, China )

) KT International (Batam, Indonesia )

) CF Technology ( Selangor, Malaysia )

) Newly Tsuchiyama ( Tokyo, Japan )

) V-Proud ( Hanoi, Vietnam )

) LIDIN Co., Ltd ( Ho Chi Min , Vietnam )

