Sale Of 1,000th New Home Celebrated At SunCal's Potomac Shores Waterfront Community In Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Shores, a 1,920-acre transit-oriented, mixed-use community 30 miles south of Washington, D.C., continues to grow as the waterfront destination celebrates the sale of its 1,000th new home.

Potomac Shores is being developed by SunCal, one of the largest real estate development companies in the U.S. that specializes in large-scale, mixed-use master-planned communities.

"Potomac Shores offers outstanding amenities and has continued to be popular with homebuyers since sales began in 2013," said David Soyka, Senior Vice President, SunCal. "We're seeing a lot of homebuyers attracted to our schools and the Ali Krieger Sports Complex. Families like living in an all-inclusive community located in such a beautiful setting on the Potomac."

Three home builders are currently selling new residences at Potomac Shores. Ryan Homes, which launched home sales at Potomac Shores in 2013, has four active neighborhoods throughout the community. Among these are 72 villas, 183 townhomes and 94 single-family homes.

Pulte Homes is building 231 luxury townhomes in their highly desirable neighborhood that borders the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Many of these homes have scenic views of the lush fairways.

Brookfield Residential is offering two neighborhoods in the Woods District, one featuring 110 single-family homes and another with 51 single-family residences that are within walking distance of the community's elementary school.

Other recent development at Potomac Shores includes the April 2019 completion of a major upgrading of the course at the Potomac Shores Golf Club, and the May groundbreaking of a new 33-acre middle school serving grades 6-8. In June 2018, Phase 1 of the 30-acre Ali Krieger Sports Complex and its five sports fields officially opened for public use, and three more Phase 2 athletic fields are expected to be ready for use later this year.

In the town center, the Potomac Shores team is finalizing the design of the Station House retail building that will be part of the new Potomac Shores rail station, and the town center's commercial pads are being marketed to prospective business operators.

About Potomac Shores

Potomac Shores covers 1,920 acres and features nearly two miles of shoreline, 1,000 acres of preserved hardwood forests and streams, traditional Virginia Tidewater architectural designs and the area's only public Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. This transit-oriented development is planned for a mixed-use town center, a new VRE commuter rail station and a waterfront village. Its master plan also includes two public schools, multiple sports fields, 10 miles of trails and over 3,800 residences. The community offers the 13,000 square-foot Shores Club, a private recreation and fitness complex, and has sold 1,000 new homes. For more information, visit www.potomacshores.com.

About SunCal

SunCal acquires, entitles and develops major residential properties and commercial developments. The company creates distinctive master-planned and mixed-use communities that emphasize quality of life, environmental sensitivity and recreational opportunities. SunCal is one of the largest real estate development companies in the U.S. that specializes in large-scale, mixed-use master-planned communities, and has offices in Irvine, Calif.; Oakland, Calif.; Austin, Texas; Prince William County, Va.; and Westchester County, N.Y. For more information, visit www.suncal.com.

