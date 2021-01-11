Sale of dry bulk vessel

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Libra is an ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2017 and employed on a long-term charter to Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has declared an option to sell SBI Libra to an unrelated third party. Ocean Yield ASA will receive proceeds of USD about 20 million and record a small book profit from the sale. Delivery of the vessel is expected during Q1 2021.

