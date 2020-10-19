Sale of Trophy San Diego Multifamily Property Completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales

Little Italy, which has been coined "Top Chef Alley," has emerged as one of San Diego's most sought-after neighborhoods, with top-rated restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. The location provides excellent accessibility to six major freeways and is 15 minutes away from San Diego's top employment hubs. Additionally, Valentina by Alta is within walking distance of Kilroy Realty's new 220,000 square-foot office project on Kettner Boulevard, as well as IQHQ's planned 1.6 million square-foot waterfront life science campus.

Walker & Dunlop's property sales team included Hunter Combs, Greg Engler, and Blake Rogers. The team represented the seller, Wood Partners, serving as broker and advisor for the disposition. Said Mr. Combs, "We were thrilled to have played a part in the sale of this trophy asset to TA Realty." He added, "Wood Partners exceeded expectations on Valentina with condo-quality finishes, top-notch amenities, permanently unobstructed bay views, as well as excellent performance throughout the lease-up. Clearly investors agreed, as there was significant local, regional, and national interest."

Completed in the summer of 2019, Valentina by Alta is a best-in-class asset and boasts over 15,000 square feet of amenity space. Community amenities include a pool and pool house, sky and bay terraces, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, electric vehicle charging stations, surfboard and bike storage, as well as a weekly happy hour.

Walker & Dunlop is a top-ranked multifamily lender; the firm was the largest Fannie Mae DUS® multifamily lender and the 3rd largest Freddie Mac Optigo® multifamily lender by volume in 2019. The company has also achieved dramatic growth in its property sales group, with $5.4 billion in sales volume completed in 2019.

