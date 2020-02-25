Salem Community College Dedicates Facility Devoted to Glass

The Center features 15,000 square feet of studio/lab named in honor of world-renowned artist Paul J. Stankard, an SCC distinguished alumnus. The Stankard studio/lab features two flameworking labs with 42 bench torch stations, a glass lathe area, a four-bench hot shop for glassblowing, coldworking area, kiln studio, fabrication studio, and a shared studio space for students. The Center also houses a 280-square-foot gallery.

The Scientific Glass Technology program prepares students to fabricate scientific glass apparatus for research and industry. Marking its 60th anniversary, the program is the only degree-granting program in the United States fully devoted to the development of this unique and in demand skill, drawing students from throughout the United States and around the world. Graduates work throughout the country and abroad in this specialized skill. Visit www.salemcc.edu/programs/glass-art for details about the program.

Inspired by Stankard, the Glass Art program will soon mark its 20th anniversary. Glass Art focuses on students using the material creatively and learning a variety of glass processes. A limited number of other institutions offer glass art. However, the SCC Glass Art program is unique with its intense focus on flameworking, a process others do not address. Graduates transfer to bachelor in fine arts programs, start their own creative glass businesses, work at a variety of art institutions, work as artist assistants, and teach. Visit www.salemcc.edu/programs/scientific-glass-technology for details about the program.

For more information and updates, visit www.salemcc.edu/glass or www.facebook.com/sccgec.

