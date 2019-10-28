Salem Investment Counselors Ranked #1 on the 2019 CNBC FA 100

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salem Investment Counselors (Salem) was ranked as the top financial advisory firm on the CNBC FA 100 list, which was developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. According to CNBC, "The CNBC FA 100 celebrates the advisory firms that top the list when it comes to offering a comprehensive planning and financial service that helps clients navigate through their complex financial life."

Salem, with offices in Winston-Salem and Durham, North Carolina, is celebrating its 40th year of service as an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. The firm provides comprehensive, highly personalized financial management services to over 500 high net-worth individuals, families and professional organizations in 19 states, totaling over $1.6 billion in assets under management.

As the #1 rated financial advisory firm, David Rea (President) appeared as a guest on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" (M-F, 12PM-1PM ET) to discuss the firm's philosophy. Click here to watch the interview. During the interview, David stated that the firm is fortunate to have a great staff with over 300 years of collective experience and wonderful clients that understand employing a long-term philosophy.

Salem Investment Counselors provides financial management expertise to individuals, foundations, corporations and professional organizations throughout the United States. Our approach is to partner with our clients to provide independent, personalized advice and management with the highest degree of accessibility, objectivity, integrity and expertise.

