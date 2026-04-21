Salem Partners Advises ValpakClipp on $140 Million Refinancing of Credit Facilities

Transaction refinances existing debt, lowering cost of capital and facilitates growth

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salem Partners is pleased to announce that ValpakClipp (the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and advertising solutions across direct mail, digital, and data-driven platforms, has successfully refinanced its debt facilities through a $140 million senior term loan and revolving credit facility (the "Facility"). Wells Fargo served as the agent bank for a group of lenders to the Company, and Salem Partners advised the Company and structured the transaction.

The transaction was led by Wells Fargo as Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger, with First Horizon Bank and UMB Bank participating in the syndicate. Salem Partners was engaged by the Company on an exclusive basis to structure, source, and execute the Facility, which refinanced the Company's existing senior loan facility, as well as loans from Trive Capital and Eldridge Industries.

Salem Partners has a history of successful transactions with the Company. In 2023, Salem Partners advised the Company in the acquisition of Valpak, with financing led by Trive Capital and Blue Torch Capital. In 2024, Salem Partners advised the Company on the refinancing of its loan with Blue Torch, further optimizing its capital structure and enhancing financial flexibility.

Brad Wiginton, Partner at Trive Capital comments, "We appreciate the support from Wells Fargo and the rest of the bank group, who collectively recognized the Company's strong market position, the resiliency and efficacy of direct mail, and the talented team leading the business. ValpakClipp is in a unique position to continue to grow and deliver a wide range of advertising solutions to both small business owners and national advertisers; we are excited about what lies ahead for the business."

John Amato, CEO of ValpakClipp comments, "This transaction is a defining moment for our company. It streamlines our capital structure, provides significant capacity for future growth, and establishes a banking group that is fully aligned with our long-term ambitions. Just as importantly, it marks the successful culmination of our strategy to build the market-leading platform in cooperative direct marketing. With this financing in place, we are exceptionally well positioned to invest in growth, serve our customers at an even higher level, and create long-term value for our employees and shareholders."

Stephen Prough, Managing Director of Salem Partners, commented, "We are pleased to have advised ValpakClipp on this successful refinancing. The strong support from a high-quality bank syndicate underscores the Company's market leadership, resilient business model, and continued momentum across its core offerings. This transaction positions the Company well for its next phase of growth."

About Salem Partners





Salem Partners is a boutique financial services company that offers high-touch wealth management, investment banking and merchant banking services. Founded in 1997, Salem Partners has built its business with a focus on delivering unparalleled service through experience, collaboration, and dedication to client success. Salem Partners is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in Dallas and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.salempartners.com.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital ("Trive") is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas. The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

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SOURCE Salem Partners