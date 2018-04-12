Sales Award Goes to Monumental Business Solutions

Led by President Hesam Hamoni, the team at Monumental Business Solutions was chosen as the winner of the quarterly Campaign Cup award based on leading sales statistics and high quality attained for the client. The firm outperformed other eligible sales offices to earn this recognition and is already hard at work to win the trophy again this year.

"Our team is dedicated to achieving excellence for the client, and it's a great honor to be recognized with this prestigious award," said Hamoni. "I am proud of this achievement and excited for great things to come!"

At Monumental Business Solutions, clients can expect customized sales and marketing solutions that bring new customers while retaining current customers. The driven sales professionals at Monumental Business Solutions strive for excellence, seeking to be a sustained dominating force in outsourced sales and marketing.

About Monumental Business Solutions

Monumental Business Solutions helps clients stay ahead of their competition, delivering a personal approach that traditional ways of advertising and marketing can't touch. For more information, call 613-702-4423 or go to http://monumentalbusinesssolutions.com.

Contact: Hesam Hamoni

613-702-4423

