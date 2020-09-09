Sales begin at Venue, new condominiums and townhomes along the Potomac in Old Town Alexandria

Located just blocks from famed King Street – home of iconic shopping, dining and retail, Venue's prime Old Town location allows for owners to not only experience the history of the Old Town Alexandria waterfront, but also enjoy easy access to the Mt. Vernon Trail and the banks of the Potomac River.

The Residences at Venue are comprised of 119 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom condominiums priced from the mid $500s to $2.5M. Homes at The Residences feature picturesque views of Northern Virginia, Downtown DC and National Harbor in addition to designer finishes that include Bosch appliances, hardwood flooring throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows. Owners are able to customize their home with a variety of designer options such as custom tile, cabinetry and finishing hardware. Once complete, owners will be able to enjoy the rooftop sky lounge and terrace with outdoor fire pits, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog wash and bike room, along with a concierge to cater to their daily needs.

The 41 townhomes at Venue feature up to four bedrooms and five bathrooms with pricing starting at $1.2M. With 5 different models to choose from, townhome living in Old Town has never been easier. Designed to capture the charm and style of Old Town, in-home elevators are available as are rooftop terraces and outdoor kitchens.

"Every aspect of Venue has been thoughtfully designed to create the perfect home," said Austin Flajser, President and CEO of Carr Companies. "Each condominium and townhome exudes a style and elegance befitting of this ideal neighborhood and location. The resulting demand we have experienced to date has been incredible."

Private appointments are available at the nearby sales gallery where a mock residence offers a glimpse into the Venue experience. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit VenueOldTown.com.

About the Venue Team

Venue unites three of the region's leaders in residential and mixed-use real estate. The Carr Companies is a family-owned business, leading projects with a focus on exceptional design and innovative uses to create communities where people can thrive. CIM is a community-focused owner, operator, lender and developer, creating value in projects and positively impacting the lives of people in communities. McWilliams | Ballard is a leading project development sales, marketing and consulting firm in the Washington, D.C. area, drawing on its vast experience and unique understanding of the market to help projects succeed.

Contact: Wish Carr, Senior Development Manager

Phone: (202) 303-3094

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Venue

Related Links

https://www.venuealexandria.com

