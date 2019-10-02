Sales Begin for New Landmark Condominium Building in the Warehouse & Arts District

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kalorama of New Orleans, LLC, developer, has announced that sales have commenced on the condominiums at 700 Magazine Street in the Warehouse & Arts District. The Kalorama Building is the transformation of an entire block of Magazine Street into a beautiful 47-unit mixed-use development with residential and commercial spaces.

The Kalorama of New Orleans at 700 Magazine Street is an elegant retail-living space in the heart of the Warehouse+Arts District of New Orleans.

700 Magazine Street is rich with history. Most recently the site hosted the New Orleans Farmer's Market at the corner of Magazine Street and Girod Street. "We are thrilled to have built a legacy to my Great-Grand-Parents and the North Louisiana country home, they called Kalorama (Greek for 'beautiful view'). We focused on all of the right details and amenities that would make The Kalorama of New Orleans a spectacular place to live in the Warehouse & Arts District," said Bo Reily, the principal of The Kalorama of New Orleans, L.L.C. "New Orleans has been home to the Reily family for five generations and the Kalorama is our expression of affection for the city - one of the most unique and charming places in the world."

Reily, working with Gibbs Construction and Rozas Ward Architects, have recently completed projects that significantly enhanced the 600 and 700 blocks of Magazine Street. In 2017, 640 Magazine, the original office and coffee roasting factory for Reily Foods, was redeveloped and opened as Stay Lyric, 35 high-end Short Term Rentals with 12,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor. The build-out showcases the original coffee stained concrete structure and existing heavy timber construction.

The Kalorama Building, which is entirely new construction, offers large private balconies and grand galleries, a landscaped courtyard with built-in gas grills and a pergola, garage parking, EV car charging stations, roof top dog walk, fitness center, 24-hour lobby attendant, and more. Unit interiors feature designer finishes and fixtures such as: solid wide plank white oak wood flooring; Brookhaven cabinetry, Subzero refrigerators, Wolf duel fuel gas range/electric convection ovens, Marvel wine coolers, french doors, quartzite countertops, frameless glass showers; and walk-in closets.

A wide variety of 1, 2, & 3 bedroom residential floor plans (788sq. feet – 2,493 sq. feet) are available, with prices ranging from $489,000 to $2,000,000. The building also features three ground floor commercial spaces, including Gianna Restaurant, Octavia Gallery, and a third retail space still available for purchase or lease. Talbot Realty Group is the exclusive listing agent for the residential condominiums.

For more information about The Kalorama of New Orleans, visit http://www.thekalorama.com, call 504.507.0077, email sales@thekalorama.com, or connect with The Kalorama on Instagram.

Editor's Note: Please see attached for picture of The Kalorama of New Orleans.

The Kalorama of New Orleans is a 47-unit elegant condominium development located in the heart of New Orleans' Warehouse & Arts District, situated along the Mississippi River between the Garden District and the French Quarter. For more information about The Kalorama of New Orleans, visit http://www.thekalorama.com or call 504.507.0077.

