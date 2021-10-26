Sales begin in Wellen Park's Playmore District neighborhoods

For buyers ready to make a move now, Florida-based Neal Communities currently offers paired villa and single-family homes at Boca Royale, ranging from 1,632 to 2,907 square feet and priced from the $300s. The 1,000-acre gated neighborhood is set amidst lakes and nature preserves and offers amenities that include a fitness center, resort-style pool, pickleball courts and "Hydro-Grid" clay tennis courts, and an 18-hole par-72 golf course.

Neal Communities is also building two smaller Playmore District neighborhoods. Avelina will feature 96 British West Indies- and coastal-style single-family homes with five floorplan options, ranging in size from 2,327 to 2,762 square feet. The gated, maintenance-assisted neighborhood will include a small passive park for connecting with nature. Sales are expected to begin early 2022 with pricing in the $500s.

Wysteria from Neal Communities will offer paired villas and single-family homes ranging from 1,434 to 1,859 square feet. Neighborhood amenities will include a pool and spa, two pickleball courts and a small passive park. Sales are expected to begin first quarter 2022.

National luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers will offer 270 attached villas and one- and two-story, single-family homes at Solstice, its introductory neighborhood for Wellen Park. The future amenity center will include a resort-style swimming pool with lap lanes, tennis and pickleball courts, fitness center, tot lot, social hall, and yoga and event lawns. Sales will begin Nov. 1, with pricing starting in the mid-$300s.

The intimate Gran Place neighborhood from Southwest Florida homebuilder Sam Rodgers Homes will feature just 42 homesites. With pricing starting in the $600s, the single-family, semi-custom homes will include three to four bedrooms and three-car garages. Only 21 of the neighborhood's 63 acres will be developed, and many lots will overlook lakes or preserve areas. Sales are expected to begin in January, and models will open summer 2022.

Mattamy Homes will offer attached villas and single-family homes that range from 1,501 to 2,969 square feet at their Sunstone neighborhood. Residents will enjoy exclusive access to a resort-style amenity campus, including a beach-entry pool, clubhouse with lap lanes and spa, clubhouse with fitness center, dog park, tot lot, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and more. Sales are expected to begin in December, with pricing from the mid-$300s.

Wellen Park Golf & Country Club will include approximately 1,300 homes by national homebuilder Lennar. Sales are expected to begin late spring or early summer 2022, and buyers will be able to choose from a variety of condo and single-family floorplans priced from the $200s. Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities, including an 18-hole championship golf course, pool with lap lanes and spa, fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, dining and more.

The Playmore District puts residents in the middle of the action at Wellen Park. Neighborhoods enjoy easy access to the master-planned community's network of trails and amenities like CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves' spring-training home. The Playmore District also offers close proximity to Downtown Wellen, the community's central hub currently under construction that will offer a range of shopping, dining and recreational options.

Downtown Wellen will feature a vibrant hub filled with shopping, dining and entertainment options and other amenities. The mixed-use development will be open to residents and visitors alike and feature waterfront experiences, pedestrian-friendly streets and public community spaces.

Expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022, Phase One of Downtown Wellen will include retail shops; waterfront dining and other restaurants; a stylish food truck park, a town hall; a unique natural playground and splash pad; an outfitter equipped with e-bikes, paddle boards and kayaks for enjoying the 80-acre Grand Lake; and a 2.8-mile health and wellness trail.

Wellen Park has been named the No. 5 top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. for the first half of 2021 by prominent real estate consulting firm RCLCO. Wellen Park offers a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options amongst three districts: West Villages, Downtown Wellen and Playmore. The community currently has approximately 9,000 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes.

The community's brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Wellen Park's wellness focus is holistic and practical, designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe.

For more information about living at Wellen Park, call 941-499-8210, go to wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive in Venice, Fla. The Welcome Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

SOURCE Wellen Park