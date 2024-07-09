Sales Chatz and ClientTether Announce Strategic Marketing Agreement to Offer Franchise Clients AI Enhanced Lead Conversion and Sales

Best in Class Digital Marketing and Sales Automation Platform Fuels Client Demand

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Chatz, a leading advertising technology company and the first to bring artificial intelligence to franchise marketing and sales, announced a strategic partnership with ClientTether, the Franchise CRM of choice and top-rated sales automation platform. By combining two best in class digital marketing and CRM platforms, franchise and multi-unit sales organizations will benefit from high-quality leads along with a high-conversion platform to drive more sales. ClientTether CEO Dave Hansen said aligning with Sales Chatz will enhance client offerings with an extended range of digital services to help meet clients' demands.

"Working with Sales Chatz will enable us to take advantage of AI products that improve ROI for digital advertising campaigns," said Hansen. "With lead volumes declining and regulatory changes impacting traditional portal lead gen strategies, many of our clients are looking for ways to improve their lead volumes and quality. We feel partnering with aiADZ, a platform that optimizes advertising performance and lead generation with proprietary AI, will be a good solution for many of our clients. We're excited that our efforts will result in saving our clients time and money by vastly improving the ROI of franchise and multi-unit brand advertising campaigns."

Sales Chatz combines artificial intelligence and data sets to automatically optimize the effectiveness of advertising campaigns at scale for franchisors and multi-unit brands. The proprietary platform aiADZ eliminates the time and complexity of running multiple advertising campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, and Google. The integration of data and machine learning automatically provides insights into the effectiveness of campaigns across multiple platforms. Co-founders David Stein and Kylon Gustin are franchise development veterans who are disrupting the industry with AI.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ClientTether to further enhance their lead generation, advertising campaigns, and sales solutions," said Stein. "Initially, our joint marketing activities will include webinars, podcasts, joint presentations, emails, and LinkedIn social media communication."

Well known as a leading franchise CRM provider, ClientTether is ranked seventh in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Technology List. Founded to resolve the most expensive challenges facing franchises, the company provides automated lead response with fully integrated texting, emails, calling, cross-team communication, call reminders, proposal management, and mail delivery. The ClientTether CRM streamlines client engagement pre- and post-sale, and tracks sales analytics with its dynamic dashboards.

"The cost of advertising campaigns for franchisors and franchisees can be staggering," added Hansen. "Combining forces with Sales Chatz allows us to offer innovative solutions to franchisors and franchisees who need to pinpoint the right prospects. Our clients are reaping the rewards because aiADZ makes it much easier for them to sell franchises and scale franchise advertising campaigns at the local level."

To learn more visit: saleschatz.com, https://clienttether.com, https://aiadz.ai/clienttether/.

ABOUT SALES CHATZ

Sales Chatz LLC is an advertising technology company that combines artificial intelligence and data sets to automatically optimize the effectiveness of advertising campaigns at scale for franchisors and multi-unit brands. Sales Chatz eliminates the time and complexity of running multiple advertising campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, and Google. The integration of data and machine learning automatically provides insights into the effectiveness of all campaigns across all platforms. This not only saves time and money but improves the ROI of franchisors and multi-unit brands advertising campaigns. www.saleschatz.com, www.aiadz.ai.

ABOUT ClientTether

ClientTether is the sales automation & CRM platform of choice for franchise systems. Their tools streamline franchise development, & unit-level operations, sales, & growth with leading text, call, & email automation, integrated quoting, payment processing, online reviews, & world-class services to ensure each client succeeds. ClientTether is recognized as a top 2 technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice www.clienttether.com.

