Sales Chatz Is The First To Bring Artificial Intelligence To Franchise Marketing And Sales

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise marketing hinges on strategic advertising that often comes at an exorbitant cost with lackluster results. Two franchise digital marketing veterans, David Stein and Kylon Gustin, founded Sales Chatz and are disrupting the industry with the first and only AI platform in the franchising space. The co-founders are taking digital advertising to the next level with aiAdz, a platform that optimizes advertising performance with proprietary AI.

With more than 30 years of combined franchise marketing experience, the duo has written software that trains AI how to find better prospects. Their clients include major franchisors who say they are saving thousands of marketing and advertising dollars previously earmarked for expensive trade shows, Facebook ads, and other efforts that yielded minimal results and non-qualified leads in many cases.

"We spent more than two years pouring our extensive franchise digital marketing knowledge into the platform," explained Stein. "The exciting upshot is we are providing innovative solutions to franchisors and franchisees who need to pinpoint the right prospects. Our clients are thrilled because aiAdz makes it much easier for them to sell franchises and scale franchise advertising campaigns at the local level."

Matt Toy, Vice President of Marketing at D1 Training , said he "doubled down" on aiAdz after immediately realizing it was an incredible tool. "Our budget has grown significantly during the last six months and we have seen a significant increase in leads," he said. "Even better, the quality of the leads is great and we have closed on many of them from using aiAdz. We're incredibly grateful and have been able to boost our projection of having 400 D1 Training franchises in development by 2025."

As franchisors continually grapple with ad clutter on social media and ever-changing algorithms, Stein and Gustin have assembled an impressive list of clients who believe using AI is a better way to reach and engage prospects. Mark Ramage, VP of Franchising Development with La Madeleine , an authentic French café franchise serving pastries, coffee, classic French entrées, said he is able to do a smarter ad spend with aiAdz.

"It's genius," said Ramage. "Before we started using aiAdz, we had good ads and terrible leads. Now we are able to get in front of the right candidates and capture heavy hitters. I've seen digital advertising come a long way, but nobody else is doing what these guys are doing at Sales Chatz. The more we use aiAdz, the better it gets – and it also drives down the cost of each lead."

Gustin said Sales Chatz runs and analyzes advertising campaigns for approximately 60 clients, but there is also an option for customers to access a dashboard and customize their own ads. He said the user-friendly version enables franchisors to create ads, target audiences, and make adjustments.

"We've made it easy for customers to understand and target their messages," Gustin explained. "The enormous benefit of using aiAdz is the longer a customer uses it, the more efficient it becomes."

Scott Mellon, founder of Mellon Franchising for several fast casual and quick service restaurant franchises, said aiAdz has ramped up the growth of brands he works with.

"Every brand has challenges with leads," Mellon said. "It's either the volume of leads, the quality of the leads, or both. As soon as David and Kylon showed aiAdz to me, I was on board. It is by far the most narrowly focused and sophisticated platform I have ever worked with."

"We have taken our human knowledge and data and trained AI software on what works and what doesn't," Stein said. "The product is only as good as the knowledge it receives. Our platform is continually learning and improving over time to help our clients get the best results and return on their investment."

ABOUT SALES CHATZ

Sales Chatz LLC is an advertising technology company that combines artificial intelligence and data sets to automatically optimize the effectiveness of advertising campaigns at scale for multi-unit brands. Sales Chatz eliminates the time and complexity of running multiple advertising campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, and Google. The integration of data and machine learning automatically provides insights into the effectiveness of all campaigns across all platforms. This not only saves time and money but improves the ROI of multi-unit brands advertising campaigns.

