Sales Control Program Instated for Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol

DALLAS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals strives to ensure consistent and reliable production to meet market demand and our customers' needs.  In response to strong demand, some recent short-term production disruptions and to adequately prepare for planned turnarounds at our US production sites, Sekisui will implement a 100% Sales Control program for all US produced grades of Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) subject to any contractual obligations to the contrary.  The sales control will be based on the monthly consumption over the last six months or as contracts allow and will be effective immediately until further notice.              

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals produces several lines of high-quality polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers: 1) Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, the original polyvinyl alcohol products trusted in a variety of applications, 2) Selvol Ultalux, cosmetic grade polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers, 3) Selvol Ultiloc, unique polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers for specialty applications, and 4) Selvol Premiol, specialized polyvinyl alcohol products for the oilfield industry. (PRNewsfoto/Sekisui Specialty Chemicals)

Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations.  Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives.  The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

