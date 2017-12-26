Sales Development as a Service Platform OutboundWorks Inc. Raises $2.25 Million in Seed Round Led by True Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OutboundWorks, a platform that has successfully automated sales development as a service, announced today a seed investment of $2.25 million led by early-stage capital firm True Ventures. True Ventures will invest $1.85 million, with the additional funds coming from NextGen Ventures. The funding will be used to grow the product and engineering teams. Phil Black of True Ventures will be joining the board alongside the co-founders and had this to say, "At True, we like to invest behind a strong founding team that is targeting a very large and untapped market. We believe that OutboundWorks clearly has both of these elements."

Founded in April 2017 in San Francisco, California, OutboundWorks combines expert human touch with automation to deliver qualified sales appointments to B2B companies that are ready to ramp their outbound revenue. Identifying highly targeted accounts that match the customer's ideal customer profile (ICP) at scale, OutboundWorks then delivers personalized messaging campaigns to key personas at these target accounts. They serve growing customers like AddShoppers, Distribute.com and RingDNA, setting qualified appointments at 1.5 times the rate of the average SDR at 65 percent of overall cost.

Co-founders include Bryan Franklin as CEO, Travis Wallis as CSO and Ben Sardella as CRO. Bryan Franklin has been a top leadership consultant, mentor and growth expert, coaching top executives at companies including Apple, Logitech, Google, SAP and LinkedIn, taking several of them from modest startups to over the $1 billion mark. Travis Wallis has helped multiple technology and service companies grow revenue to over $5M in B2B sales while reducing costs and increasing success metrics. With over 17 years in SaaS sales starting as the first sales rep at NetSuite, Ben Sardella has been part of several successful exits and before OutboundWorks was the CRO and co-founder of Datanyze, the leader in technographics that is used by tens of thousands of sales development reps.

"We are really excited about the growth of our first-year revenue, which is in seven figures, and our ability to get to profitability in the first six months. Now with our own revenue plus the seed investment, we are excited to continue to build our platform out to serve the needs of our quickly growing customer base as we lead the new age of sales development," Sardella said.

