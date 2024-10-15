Sales Factory's 23rd CreateAthon Fuels Nonprofit Missions and Hurricane Relief Efforts in Western North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Factory will participate in its 23rd annual CreateAthon, a 24-hour "creative marathon," during which the agency will collaborate with 26 nonprofits to deliver 50 impactful marketing projects. This year's event coincides with Sales Factory's 40th anniversary and also focuses on helping communities affected by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. As part of this initiative, Sales Factory will match employee donations to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

"We are channeling our skills, time, and talent to make a real difference in the lives of our community," said Ged King, CEO of Sales Factory. "By providing our nonprofit partners with complimentary marketing services, we are helping extend the reach and impact of their efforts."

Inspired by the King family's commitment to becoming a positive force for good following the tragedies of 9/11, the company hosted its first CreateAthon event in 2002. Since then, Sales Factory has partnered with over 225 nonprofit organizations and contributed more than $3.1 million in time and expertise to support their missions and strengthen communities.

Sales Factory's nonprofit partners tackle critical issues like disaster relief, food insecurity, childhood education, disability and mental health support, and aid for those affected by poverty and violence. This year's CreateAthon services include a wide range of marketing projects, such as brochure creation, logo design, social media strategy, and website development.

"CreateAthon is more than just a tradition—it's our way of giving back to the community," said Jessica MacLanders, Production Manager and CreateAthon Coordinator at Sales Factory. "Our team is honored to be part of something as meaningful as this event."

While CreateAthon takes center stage, Sales Factory is also celebrating its 40th anniversary. Founded in 1984 by George King Sr., the company has grown from a small, family-owned business into one of Adweek's fastest-growing marketing agencies. With employees across offices in Greensboro and Raleigh, Sales Factory drives innovative, research-based marketing strategies to help brands win at retail.

About Sales Factory:

Established in 1984, Sales Factory is a data-driven marketing and insights company that partners with brands to drive sales online and at retail. The company's core services include research, branding, strategy, creative, content development, digital, and e-commerce. Sales Factory employs more than 72 team members in Greensboro and Raleigh, N.C., and clients include Channellock, Primo Water, GE, Corona Tools, Tempur Sealy International, and Fruit of the Loom.

SOURCE The Sales Factory, Inc.