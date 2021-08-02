Sales Focus - Charleston Office Opening

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus, Inc., a global leader in Sales Outsourcing, has announced the opening of an additional office location in Charleston, South Carolina. The expansion to this new facility was necessitated by the tremendous growth seen within their outsourced inside sales division over the last fiscal year, doubling not only their capacity but increasing their reach and ability to attract high caliber sales talent within the Southeast region.

Sales Focus Inc. continues to celebrate 23 years of being the top sales outsourcing company in the United States. Since its founding, SFI has been the industry leader and at the cutting edge in developing innovative sales solutions for companies of every size from Fortune 500 to startup, both within the US and Internationally. Their unwavering commitment to clients and repeatable S.O.L.D™ process produces immediate revenue generation, brand protection, sales intelligence and reduced cost of sales.

Tony Horwath, Founder and CEO of Sales Focus, Inc. stated at the ribbon cutting ceremony, "We are open and ready for expansion! I am excited to open the newest Sales Focus, Inside Sales and Training Center in Charleston, SC. Our newest facility will allow SFI to expand our inside sales capabilities by 100% while also providing a training facility for our Outside Sales programs. As the leading sales outsourcing provider in the US, we have a responsibility to our clients to be the engine driving their business growth. As those milestones are achieved, we continue to expand and grow alongside them. The opening of this facility is proof of our ongoing commitment and dedication to delivering client success."



Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus, Inc. (SFI) is the pioneer in the sales outsourcing industry. "Since 1998, we have developed, implemented and managed hundreds of successful sales and marketing campaigns based on our one foundational principle—improve our clients' revenue performance quickly. SFI delivers improved sales performance fast. And that's more than a promise. It's a guarantee." - Tony Horwath

Sales Focus Inc. utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan and manage inside sales or feet-on-the-street sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace.

Contact:

Doug Reynolds

866-840-8305

[email protected]



SOURCE Sales Focus Inc