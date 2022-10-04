Sales Focus Inc. Expands into the Utilities Division with Three New Clients

Sales Focus Inc. welcomes Altice USA, Constellation Energy, and i3 Broadband as the global leader in sales outsourcing continues to grow within the Utilities Division.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a global leader in sales outsourcing, launched three new clients within the Utilities Division in the United States market. SFI is assisting industry leaders Altice USA, Constellation Energy, and i3 Broadband with sales operations and revenue growth. Sales Focus has more than 20 years of experience in the energy and telecommunications industries giving them the knowledge and resources required to take on and successfully launch all three sales programs.

As industry leaders in energy sales, SFI is excited to be working with Constellation Energy, the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy and sustainable solutions. Constellation provides energy to millions of homes, institutional customers, the public sector, community aggregations, and businesses, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Sales Focus has launched sales teams targeting B2B transactions for Constellation in markets within Illinois and Ohio.

SFI is happy to welcome Altice USA, a communications and media company, as a client. Altice enables its customers through the power of connectivity. With a relentless focus on challenging today's norm while developing the telecommunication of the future, Altice's products and services bring people closer together and connect them to the things that matter most to them, faster, and more easily than ever before. SFI has launched sales teams for Altice in several markets within Texas and Mississippi.

Sales Focus enters the St. Louis, Missouri market within the telecommunications industry after acquiring i3 Broadband as a new client. i3 focuses on making people's lives better by connecting them to a world of possibility through fiber-optic networks. The company is working with SFI to help them become the preferred provider of broadband services in every market they serve. Sales Focus launched sales teams committed to making a difference by offering exceptional customer experiences.

"As the leading provider of sales outsourcing solutions, SFI has the bandwidth and capability to successfully launch multiple programs across the U.S. simultaneously. We live in a challenging time to fulfill staffing requirements, but our process and people allow us to find success and exceed our clients' expectations," said Sale Focus Inc. CEO Tony Horwath of the company's expansion into the Utilities Division.

Sales Focus, Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. SFI hires, trains, and manages successful sales teams based on quickly improving its clients' revenue performance. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan, and manage inside sales or outside sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size within any industry in 45 days or less.

