CHARLESTON, S.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a global leader in outsourced sales solutions, has been featured on the cover of Pharmanlifescience Magazine and recognized as 2025's Leading Pharma Outsourcing Company Driving Efficiency and Growth. The honor highlights Sales Focus's proven ability to help pharmaceutical and life science organizations accelerate revenue, optimize costs, and scale sales operations while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

Sales Focus Inc. Named 2025's Leading Pharma Outsourcing Company Driving Efficiency and Growth by Pharmanlifescience Magazine

The cover story, titled "Sales Focus Inc.: Building Scalable Sales Solutions That Deliver Results," explores how the company's process-driven methodology and industry expertise have made it a trusted partner for pharmaceutical organizations worldwide.

Founded in 1998 by Founder and CEO Tony Horwath, Sales Focus has supported more than 2,500 clients over the past 27 years and hired and trained over 15,000 sales professionals. A significant portion of this work has been within highly regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, where compliance, provider education, and brand integrity are critical to success.

"At every stage of commercialization, pharmaceutical companies face pressure to move quickly without sacrificing accuracy, compliance, or trust," said Tony Horwath, Founder and CEO of Sales Focus Inc. "Our role is to serve as a true extension of our clients' organizations, helping them bring products to market faster while protecting their brand and delivering measurable results."

Central to SFI's success is its proprietary S.O.L.D.™ Methodology, which enables pharmaceutical clients to enter new markets, expand territories, and educate providers through fully managed, W-2-employed sales teams that can begin driving impact in as little as 45 days.

Pharmanlifescience Magazine also spotlighted SFI's ability to scale efficiently, including a case study in which the company rapidly expanded a pharmaceutical client's field sales operation across 30 territories. Sales Focus grew from 32 sales professionals to more than 100 while maintaining compliance and consistent messaging.

"Sales Focus stands apart because we aren't just a vendor. We are your growth partner," Horwath added. "Whether that growth is in revenue, clients, education, awareness, or information distribution, we have the resources to help."

As pharmaceutical companies continue to navigate complex commercialization challenges, evolving regulations, and hybrid sales models, Sales Focus Inc. remains committed to combining human expertise with advanced technology to deliver scalable, compliant, and results-driven growth solutions.

The full cover story, "Sales Focus Inc.: Building Scalable Sales Solutions That Deliver Results," is available here: https://pharmanlifesciencemag.com/sales-focus-inc-building-scalable-sales-solutions-that-deliver-results/. You can read the full issue of Pharmanlifescience Magazine at https://magazine.pharmanlifesciencemag.com/2025/2025s-leading-pharma-outsourcing-companies-driving-efficiency-and-growth-december-2025/#page=1.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Today, Sales Focus is a strategic growth partner for businesses looking to take their sales to the next level. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team or solution that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

Media Contact:

Angelica Iglesias

Marketing Manager

Sales Focus Inc.

7301 Rivers Ave, Suite 120

North Charleston, SC 29406

(410) 442-5600

[email protected]

SOURCE Sales Focus Inc.