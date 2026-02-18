Sales Focus Inc. Launches The Sales Focus Podcast to Help Sales Professionals and Businesses Focus on Success

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the global leader in sales solutions, launched The Sales Focus Podcast, a new podcast series designed to help sales professionals, business leaders, and organizations improve sales performance through proven processes, practical strategies, and real-world experience.

Hosted by Tony Horwath, Founder and CEO of Sales Focus, the podcast was created with a clear mission: to help listeners focus on success by improving sales performance, implementing process, and driving sustainable growth.

The Sales Focus Podcast with Tony Horwath debuts its inaugural episode.

In the debut episode, Horwath shares his personal journey from computer engineer to sales leader, the origins of Sales Focus, and the foundational principles behind the company's pioneering sales outsourcing model. He also introduces listeners to SFI's trademarked S.O.L.D.™ Methodology—Study, Organize, Launch, and Direct—which has been used to build and manage successful sales programs for thousands of companies worldwide.

"Sales is a skill. It's not just something you do," said Horwath in the first episode of the podcast. "We'll be bringing you some sales tips, tools, and techniques that will get you to that next level of growth. Whether you're an individual sales agent, small business owner, or multi-purpose enterprise, we can help you get to the next level."

Future episodes of The Sales Focus Podcast will provide listeners with actionable insights on sales execution, sales management, talent development, performance tracking, and value-based selling. Each episode is designed to deliver practical guidance that can be applied immediately to real-world sales environments.

Since its founding in 1998, Sales Focus Inc. has helped launch and manage sales teams for more than 5,000 organizations and hired tens of thousands of sales professionals across industries and global markets. The podcast extends the company's long-standing commitment to education, transparency, and results-driven sales leadership.

The Sales Focus Podcast is now available on all major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released regularly.

For more information about Sales Focus Inc. and The Sales Focus Podcast, visit https://www.salesfocusinc.com/podcasts/.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Today, Sales Focus is a strategic growth partner for businesses looking to take their sales to the next level. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team or solution that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

