Sales Focus Inc. Ranks on the OA500 2026 Global Outsourcing Firm Index by Outsource Accelerator for Third Consecutive Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a global leader in outsourced sales services, is proud to announce that it has been ranked 278th on the OA500 2026 Global Outsourcing Firm Index by Outsource Accelerator. This marks the third consecutive year Sales Focus has been recognized on the prestigious global ranking of outsourcing firms.

The OA500 is an annual index developed by Outsource Accelerator to evaluate and rank outsourcing providers around the world based on factors such as market presence, client reputation, company growth, and overall industry impact.

Sales Focus Inc. is ranked 278th in the OA500 2026 Global Outsourcing Firm Index.

Sales Focus has steadily climbed the rankings over the past three years, reflecting the company's continued expansion and growing influence in the outsourced sales industry. Founded in 1998, SFI is widely recognized as a pioneer in sales outsourcing. The company provides dedicated sales teams, lead generation, sales recruiting, sales management, and digital marketing services to organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

"This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire organization and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Tony Horwath, Founder and CEO of Sales Focus Inc. "For nearly three decades, our mission has been simple: help companies grow faster through proven sales processes and scalable sales solutions."

The recognition comes shortly after Horwath was featured on the Outsource Accelerator Podcast, where he discussed the evolution of outsourced sales, the impact of AI on business development, and why human connection remains critical in sales. During the interview, Horwath shared insights from nearly 30 years of building and managing outsourced sales teams across industries and markets worldwide.

"A big part of sales is the human aspect, being able to really explain the value proposition to any client," Horwath said in the episode. "Our model is about solving business problems, helping our clients grow. I think that's done more effectively through personal interaction."

The full interview and accompanying feature article can be found at https://www.outsourceaccelerator.com/podcast/the-og-of-outsourced-sales-with-tony-horwath-of-sales-focus-inc/.

The 2026 OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index's full report is available at https://www.outsourceaccelerator.com/oa500/, and Sales Focus Inc.'s listing can be viewed at https://www.outsourceaccelerator.com/company/sales-focus-inc/.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Today, Sales Focus is a strategic growth partner for businesses looking to take their sales to the next level. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team or solution that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About Outsource Accelerator

According to its website, "Outsource Accelerator offers the world's leading aggregator marketplace for outsourcing." Its goal is to connect thousands of businesses with outsourcing suppliers and the world's best talent to improve their quality and speed of delivery. Outsource Accelerator produces weekly podcast episodes that provide independent information and insight for SMEs exploring enterprise-level offshore staffing.

CONTACT:

Angelica Iglesias

Marketing Manager

Sales Focus Inc.

7301 Rivers Ave, Suite 120

North Charleston, SC 29406

(410) 442-5600

[email protected]

SOURCE Sales Focus Inc.