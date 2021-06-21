Sales Force Automation Sourcing and Procurement Report - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Jun 21, 2021, 15:32 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sales Force Automation - Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides key information about the market. For instance, the Sales Force Automation Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.20% during 2021-2025.
Sales Force Automation Market Analysis
Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Sales Force Automation research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.
The report provides insights on the following information:
- Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
- The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
- Supply chain margins and pricing models
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Sales Force Automation Market requirements following questions:
- Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
- Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
- Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
- What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
Appendix
