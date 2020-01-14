Sales Guru and Founding Partner of Starboard Commercial Real Estate Publishes First Book, “Stop Selling Yourself Short”

In his very first book release, Hansson shares a compilation of articles he has written over the course of his 40 years in the sales industry, diving deep into his personal experiences and sharing invaluable lessons learned to teach the next generation of salespeople how to adapt and succeed in any period of their career.

The new book covers an array of subjects applicable to sales professionals at any stage in their career. From learning how to build strong client relationships and growing your pipeline, to navigating through harsh economic times, Hansson provides the knowledge and tactics necessary to move forward and succeed in sales.

"Hans Hansson is successful in every sense of the word: as a business owner, writer, salesperson, and individual. He challenges you to discover your sales archetype. Through this insight you can determine a personal path and a niche. 'Stop Selling Yourself Short' is conversational, like getting advice from an esteemed best friend. You can trust a businessman with forty years of experience because 'it matters who says it.' This publication is an easy and fast read but calls you back time and again as any good reference book. Enjoy the journey!" said Chris McElroy, Real Estate Investor.

Hansson began his own sales training with a local food service company, where his drive, integrity and work ethic helped propel the business from a small two-man operation into a thriving business enterprise. From there, Hansson embarked on a career in commercial real estate; he built his reputation while a top producer with TRI Commercial Brokerage.

Today, Hansson still serves as an active real estate broker while also running Starboard Commercial Real Estate, the largest privately owned and locally based commercial real estate firm in San Francisco, California. The insight, experience and savvy sales tactics he has learned along the way have become the foundation for his success.

"My hope is that this book will give you some guidance that would empower you to be the very best salesperson you could be and not sell your success short," shares Hansson, author of Stop Selling Yourself Short.

Stop Selling Yourself Short is available in both digital and paperback and can be found online at Amazon.com , Barnes and Nobles , and Apple Books . To learn more about Hans Hansson and Starboard Commercial Real Estate, please visit www.starboardnet.com and www.hanshansson.com .

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Starboard Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com .

