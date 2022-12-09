Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Content Optimization and Data Enrichment Tools Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Intelligence Market by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Rapid adoption of advanced solutions for improved customer targeting propels growth of the global sales intelligence market. In addition, surge in demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools positively impacts growth of the market. However, variation in industry-specific requirements and data privacy and accuracy rate of company/client information hampers the market growth. On the contrary, infusion of AI and ML capabilities to automate pre-sales processes is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global sales intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment model, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By enterprise size, the market divided into large enterprises and SMEs. By application, the market is segmented into analytics and reporting, data management, lead management, and others. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sales intelligence market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.
  • Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global sales intelligence market trends is provided in the report.
  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rapid Adoption of Advanced Solutions for Improved Customer Targeting
  • Surge in Demand for Content Optimization and Data Enrichment Tools

Restraints

  • Variation in Industry-Specific Requirements
  • Accuracy Rate of Company/Client Information

Opportunity

  • Infusion of AI and ML Capabilities to Automate Pre-Sales Processes

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

  • Software
  • Service

By Deployment Model

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud

By Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • SME

By Application

  • Lead Management
  • Data Management
  • Analytics & Reporting
  • Other

By Industry Verticals

  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecom
  • Retail & E-Commerce
  • Healthcare
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Other

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

  • Clearbit
  • Demandbase, Inc.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Corporation
  • Data Axle
  • HG Insights
  • InsideView.
  • LinkedIn Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • ZoomInfo Technologies LLC
  • Zoho Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 6: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

CHAPTER 7: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 8: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 9: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctftco

