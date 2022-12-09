Sales Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Content Optimization and Data Enrichment Tools Bolsters Sector

Dec 09, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Intelligence Market by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rapid adoption of advanced solutions for improved customer targeting propels growth of the global sales intelligence market. In addition, surge in demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools positively impacts growth of the market. However, variation in industry-specific requirements and data privacy and accuracy rate of company/client information hampers the market growth. On the contrary, infusion of AI and ML capabilities to automate pre-sales processes is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.
The global sales intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment model, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By enterprise size, the market divided into large enterprises and SMEs. By application, the market is segmented into analytics and reporting, data management, lead management, and others. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid Adoption of Advanced Solutions for Improved Customer Targeting
- Surge in Demand for Content Optimization and Data Enrichment Tools
Restraints
- Variation in Industry-Specific Requirements
- Accuracy Rate of Company/Client Information
Opportunity
- Infusion of AI and ML Capabilities to Automate Pre-Sales Processes
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
- Software
- Service
By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- SME
By Application
- Lead Management
- Data Management
- Analytics & Reporting
- Other
By Industry Verticals
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Healthcare
- Media & Entertainment
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- Clearbit
- Demandbase, Inc.
- Dun & Bradstreet Corporation
- Data Axle
- HG Insights
- InsideView.
- LinkedIn Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- ZoomInfo Technologies LLC
- Zoho Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
CHAPTER 5: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
CHAPTER 6: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
CHAPTER 7: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 8: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 9: SALES INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
