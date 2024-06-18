Sales Intelligence Market size is set to grow by USD 4.10 billion from 2024-2028, increasing need to enhance the digital experience of customers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sales intelligence market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.17% during the forecast period. Increasing need to enhance the digital experience of customers is driving market growth, with a trend towards exponential growth of marketing intelligence. However, increased risks related to data security and privacy poses a challenge. Key market players include APIHub Inc., Cognism Ltd., Crystal Project Inc., Data Axle Inc., Demandbase Inc., Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc., Gryphon Networks Corp., HG Insights Inc., Lead411 Corp., LeadIQ Inc., LinkedIn Corp., List Partners LLC, Oracle Corp., Outreach Corp., SalesIntel Research Inc., UpLead LLC, Vainu. Io Software Oy, Yesware Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sales intelligence market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Component (Software and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled APIHub Inc., Cognism Ltd., Crystal Project Inc., Data Axle Inc., Demandbase Inc., Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc., Gryphon Networks Corp., HG Insights Inc., Lead411 Corp., LeadIQ Inc., LinkedIn Corp., List Partners LLC, Oracle Corp., Outreach Corp., SalesIntel Research Inc., UpLead LLC, Vainu. Io Software Oy, Yesware Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Businesses in various industries are increasingly adopting marketing intelligence to gather essential data for analysis and informed decision-making. This trend is driven by the need for continuous market condition identification and the automated collection of data on key customers. The demand for sales intelligence solutions has risen as a result, with organizations seeking insightful data to enhance B2B processes and fuel growth. The global sales intelligence market is poised for growth due to these factors.

The Sales Intelligence market is currently experiencing significant growth, with technologies like Chatbots, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence playing key roles. These technologies enable businesses to gain deeper insights into customer behavior and preferences, leading to increased sales and improved customer relationships. Concepts such as Decision Making, Lead Management, and Predictive Analytics are trending in this market. Additionally, the use of Data Management and Data Processing techniques is essential for effective Sales Intelligence implementation. Overall, Sales Intelligence solutions are transforming the way businesses approach sales and marketing strategies.

Market Challenges

• The sales intelligence market faces challenges due to data security concerns. Organizations transferring data to cloud-based solutions require assurances of security and reliability. Data security risks, such as information leakage and misuse, increase when data is with vendors. In multi-tenant models, the risk of information leakage is high. Vendors are addressing these concerns with security measures to prevent breaches and protect end-users' and sponsors' information. These efforts aim to mitigate potential legal and regulatory compliance issues and boost market growth.

• The Sales Intelligence market faces several challenges in delivering accurate and timely information to businesses. Data collection and management are key issues, as is ensuring data integrity and relevance. The volume of data available can be overwhelming, making it difficult for organizations to effectively analyze and utilize the information. Additionally, keeping up with the constant changes in customer behavior and market trends requires a high level of agility and adaptability. Furthermore, integrating data from various sources and ensuring data security are also significant challenges. Effective sales intelligence solutions must address these challenges to provide valuable insights that help businesses make informed decisions and improve their bottom line.

Segment Overview

This sales intelligence market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise Component 2.1 Software

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Cloud-based- The Sales Intelligence Market refers to the industry that provides businesses with accurate and timely data about their potential customers and competitors. This information helps companies make informed sales decisions and improve their overall sales performance. Key players in this market include companies that offer lead generation, data enrichment, and predictive analytics services. These solutions enable businesses to identify new opportunities, prioritize leads, and optimize their sales efforts. By leveraging Sales Intelligence, companies can increase their revenue, enhance customer engagement, and gain a competitive edge in their industry.

Research Analysis

The Sales Intelligence Market encompasses a range of software solutions designed to optimize customer targeting and improve connect rates for businesses. These solutions leverage advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enrich data and identify buying intent. Pre-sales processes are streamlined through sales intelligence software, which extracts data from both structured and unstructured sources. Decision-making processes are enhanced with real-time analytics and reporting, enabling salespeople to prioritize leads based on lead scoring. Sales conversions are boosted through the integration of chatbots in B2C interactions, while Fintech organizations benefit from data management and lead management capabilities. On-Premise deployment options ensure data security and customization, making these solutions a valuable investment for businesses seeking to maximize sales opportunities.

Market Research Overview

The Sales Intelligence Market refers to the global industry dedicated to providing businesses with accurate and insightful data about their customers and prospects. This information enables companies to optimize their sales and marketing efforts, improve customer engagement, and increase revenue. The market utilizes various sources and techniques, such as predictive analytics, big data, and artificial intelligence, to deliver actionable insights. These solutions help sales teams prioritize leads, personalize outreach, and forecast sales trends. Additionally, they provide valuable context about market conditions, competition, and industry trends. Overall, Sales Intelligence is an essential tool for businesses seeking to maximize their sales potential and stay competitive in today's dynamic marketplaces.

