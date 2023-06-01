Sales Intelligence Market Size to Grow by USD 2,940.9 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing need to enhance the digital experience of customers to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sales intelligence market is classified as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The global sales intelligence market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,940.9 million from 2022 to 2023. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 14.76%. The increasing adoption of a cloud-based solution is driving market growth. The high volume of data supports the expansion of the global market. This is mainly due to the rising global Internet penetration.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sales Intelligence Market 2023-2027

Sales intelligence market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global sales intelligence market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global sales intelligence market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies assess and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Sales intelligence market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global sales intelligence market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer sales intelligence in the market are APIHub Inc., Cognism Ltd., Crystal Project Inc., Data Axle Inc., Demandbase Inc., Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc., Gryphon Networks Corp., HG Insights Inc., Lead411 Corp., LeadIQ Inc., LinkedIn Corp., List Partners LLC, Oracle Corp., Outreach Corp., SalesIntel Research Inc., UpLead LLC, Vainu. io Software Oy, Yesware Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Demandbase Inc.- The company offers B2B sales intelligence platform which use artificial intelligence and human intelligence technology to gather and validate data from over 40 thousand sources.

Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc. - The company offers sales intelligence platform through business intelligence and analytics by proprietary software which targets small business needs and third-party risk assessment concerns.

Gryphon Networks Corp - The company offers a sales intelligence platform which provides cloud-based technology and a system to automatically capture, control and visualize sales and marketing activity, thus helping to improve management effectiveness, optimize outreach and reduce risk.

Sales Intelligence Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Component (Software and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the cloud-based deployment, automation can be integrated with other healthcare software systems, including online booking and web-based payment and billing software. Cloud-based healthcare information software solutions are less expensive and more cost-effective than on-premises deployment due to features offered by service providers with flexible payment options such as recurring monthly payments and pay-as-you-go plans. Therefore, because of these advantages, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, the cloud-based deployment segment will grow at a faster CAGR than the on-premises deployment segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global sales intelligence market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sales intelligence market.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. As businesses in the region are early adopters of cloud services and software, North America is the main market for sales intelligence solutions. Management consulting firms' services are increasing in cost, which is one of the key factors influencing market expansion. Business analysis tools such as sales intelligence have emerged as a result of the expansion of new research firms and the accessibility of numerous databases. These tools enable businesses to gather valuable, usable data for a small fraction of the price that marketing consultants and sales teams would charge. Various companies and organizations in this region are also adopting sales intelligence solutions due to digitalization.

Sales Intelligence Market – Market Dynamics

Leading driver -

Increasing need to enhance the digital experience of customers -

With the increase in market competition, consulting firms are under constant pressure to deliver services in accordance with the changing demands of clients and at reasonable prices, which have prompted businesses to improve the efficiency of their marketing campaigns and operations by providing information to the target audience. Sales intelligence solutions analyze company-wide marketing data based on facts and provide statistical warnings to help businesses make marketing investment decisions. The software also connects resources and targets customers to give a complete picture of marketing initiatives, their efficacy over time, and their associated costs.

Business organizations understand the importance of customer orientation in online marketing, which motivates them to invest significantly in sales intelligence software. It has become essential for organizations to manage the digital experience of customers effectively to retain existing customers and attract new ones. Customers are also keeping themselves updated about the latest technology in the market focus through the Internet. They read the website content to get the latest technology-related updates and reviews before making purchasing decisions.

Key trend -

Exponential growth of marketing intelligence -

The adoption of marketing intelligence among organizations operating in different industry verticals is rising significantly due to the rising demand for automated software to collect essential information that facilitates analysis and insightful decisions. Thus, the increasing need for a continuous and established process for identifying changing market conditions has enhanced the demand for market intelligence solutions.

Marketing intelligence has also led to the automated collection of data that targets key customers, further enhancing the B2B processes and fueling the demand for sales intelligence solutions. The growing need for insightful data among organizations and the rising adoption of marketing intelligence e-platforms are also accelerating the adoption of sales intelligence solutions. Such factors will create growth opportunities for the global sales intelligence market during the forecast period.

Major challenge -

Data security and privacy a growing concern

Cloud-based sales intelligence software is a convenient and cost-effective solution for managing sales teams in an organization. Hosting confidential information on the cloud can make it available to the public and others. However, organizations will only transfer their data or information to the cloud if the services are secure and reliable.

Adopting cloud-based sales intelligence software reduces the organization control over the data, and consulting firms become more dependent on cloud computing service providers. The risk of information leakage is also high, which could result in the misuse or manipulation of data. These issues can lead to multiple security and legal concerns related to organizational infrastructure, access control, risk management, auditing and logging, and regulatory and legislative compliance. Therefore, increasing concerns related to data security are many compelling organizations, especially SMEs, to delay the adoption of cloud-based sales intelligence software.

While deploying cloud-based sales intelligence solutions, the data is with the vendors, which increases the chances of security violations. In a multi-tenant model, the risk of information leakage is high. For organizations, the information security of the data belonging to end-users and sponsors is vital while providing cloud infrastructure and applications. Many strategy consulting firms are also concerned about data loss and misuse by IT professionals that install the software. Sales intelligence solution vendors are concerned about security and are introducing measures to prevent any security breaches, as these significantly negatively impact their productivity and reputation.

What are the key data covered in this Sales Intelligence Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sales intelligence market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sales intelligence market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sales intelligence market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Sales Intelligence Market vendors

Sales Intelligence Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,940.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled APIHub Inc., Cognism Ltd., Crystal Project Inc., Data Axle Inc., Demandbase Inc., Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc., Gryphon Networks Corp., HG Insights Inc., Lead411 Corp., LeadIQ Inc., LinkedIn Corp., List Partners LLC, Oracle Corp., Outreach Corp., SalesIntel Research Inc., UpLead LLC, Vainu. io Software Oy, Yesware Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

