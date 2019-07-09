Sales launch at East Williamsburg's Milk Factory Condominiums

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales are launching July 11th at 850 Metropolitan Avenue's Milk Factory condominiums, the former Borden condensed milk distribution plant, now a stunning, converted loft building offering 32 residences in trendy East Williamsburg.

REAL New York is handling sales and marketing. ROART and BHM Realty LLC are the sponsors behind the project. ROART, the highly creative and established interdisciplinary architecture and design firm, envisioned a development that could preserve the building's elegant proportions while making an audacious architectural statement. The result is a poetic marriage of history and innovation.

The 40,000 square foot, four-story building is just east of Bushwick Avenue and conveniently only two blocks away from the Graham Avenue L train station. ROART architect, Ran Oron, commented, "We created the cantilevered addition using a striking ultra-contemporary steel light box consisting of two large white trusses which allow the structure to float above the aged brick facade. We wanted the building to be unapologetically contemporary and architecturally rigorous, at the same time. The penthouse floor offers a dramatic counterpoint to the original building while adding a great degree of visual interest to the neighborhood. We played with this contrast of new and the building's industrial past - a push and pull between modernity and tradition, clean lines and more ornate details - to achieve the goal of making the Milk Factory condominiums one of the most seductive developments around today."

"We are thrilled to be launching sales at this unique new development on an ever-evolving block in thriving East Williamsburg. This is the product that neighborhood has been waiting for; exceptional amenities and a location close to all the area's hot spots," said REAL New York's Co-Founder and Principal Louis Adler.

Homes will range from studios to two-bedrooms. The current release includes a one-bedroom/one-bath offered at $787,000 and a two-bedroom/two-bath penthouse with a private outdoor terrace for $1.287M. Many residences retain the oversized industrial windows that give the original building its indelible character. Inside, this homage to the past is complemented by a rich material palette that includes 5" white oak hardwood flooring, recessed designer light fixtures, Italian cabinetry, and fine porcelain floor tiles. Kitchen appliances feature Bosch or Sub-Zero integrated refrigerators, Wolf gas ranges, Bosch integrated dishwashers, as well as washer/dryers in all apartments. 18 of the 32 units come with private outdoor space, some with sweeping panoramas across the East River to Manhattan.

Ran Oron of ROART commented, "The lot, 100 ft x 125 ft, provided a unique opportunity for an exceptionally large inner courtyard. Around the perimeter of the courtyard, the duplex apartments each have their own secluded patio, while at its heart is a shared community garden open to all residents." The building also features another expansive communal terrace at the front, nestled underneath the cantilevered addition – an open-air oasis that remains protected from the elements. Light weaves its way through the floor-to-ceiling windows, connecting both spaces and the residents within.

Other building amenities include a fitness room, bike storage, and a lobby lounge complete with a gas fireplace and textured concrete walls.

Previously an industrial area, East Williamsburg is a thriving creative quarter filled with street art, historic buildings, tech enterprises, hot restaurants, and trendy new shops. By contrast to its more developed neighbor Central Williamsburg, East Williamsburg still marches to its own beat, resisting relentless development while retaining its historic, community-minded character. Its strong spirit attracts individuals who appreciate the area's cosmopolitan attitude - and proximity to downtown Manhattan - but also require the all-important element of urban refuge.

Expected occupancy is Fall 2019.

Please find more details at www.milkfactorybk.com

About BHM Realty LLC

BHM Realty LLC specializes in multifamily new development across Manhattan and Brooklyn and is comprised of experts, leaders, developers, and investors with many years of experience in the residential and commercial space.

About ROART

ROART is an architecture design firm founded by Ran Oron and based in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. ROART operates in the realm of imagination and pragmatism. They try to challenge what is known, invent beyond what is expected, and maintain the dynamics of the process, even at the most challenging standstills. They believe that once realized, experiences and buildings make them grow and become the foundation for their next journey. At ROART, they measure their success by the power of our spaces to connect the intimacy of the individual with the world outside. For more information on ROART, visit roart.com .

About REAL New York

Established in 2013, REAL New York is a brokerage firm serving the New York metropolitan area with offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn. With their network of trustworthy sales and rental agents, the firm manages over 1,000 exclusive listings annually throughout NYC, and their motto, "real partners, real results," affirms their authentic and devoted relationships with developers and landlords alike. REAL New York also combines deep industry expertise with a transparent mentality to ensure higher margins for developers and a refreshing transaction process for buyers and sellers. For more information on REAL New York, visit realnewyork.com .

SOURCE REAL New York