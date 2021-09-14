Sales Management Strategist, Lee B. Salz, Shares Game-Changing New Strategies to Outsmart, Outmaneuver, and Outsell Competition in New Book, Sell Different!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition for new client acquisition has never been fiercer while product and service differences become narrower by the minute. Despite these challenges, executives still expect their salespeople to land new deals while protecting margins. The question is how to do it.

Sell Different!: All New Sales Differentiation Strategies to Outsmart, Outmaneuver, and Outsell the Competition

Lee B. Salz, sales management strategist and bestselling author, provides that answer in his new groundbreaking book, Sell Different!: All New Sales Differentiation Strategies to Outsmart, Outmaneuver, and Outsell the Competition (HarperCollins Leadership, September 14, 2021). He presents strategies, tactics, and techniques salespeople can immediately put into practice to help them standout in a crowded marketplace, and most importantly, win more deals at the prices you want®.

"The pressure salespeople are under to acquire new accounts at high price points has never been higher. At the same time, few companies provide their salespeople with the strategy and tools to accomplish that. That's why I wrote this book for business owners, executives, and salespeople searching for a competitive edge beyond what their products and services offer. Sell Different! provides the roadmap to knockout the competition. Every chapter reveals strategies and techniques to do just that," says Salz.

Salz' previous best-selling book, Sales Differentiation, armed salespeople with strategies to differentiate both what they sell and how they sell. In this book, Salz provides a new component of Sales Differentiation strategy and provides readers with the tools they need to land new accounts and grow existing ones.

The practical, proven strategies presented in Sell Different! include:

How to defeat your toughest competitor (hint: it's not who you think it is)

An actionable 16-phase plan to reach and engage elusive prospects

Finding more of your best clients (it's easier than you think)

Acquiring more referrals than you ever dreamed possible

Virtual selling and how to harness its potential

Neutralizing the fear of change that paralyzes buyers and kills deals

Structuring pilot programs that advance your deals

Identifying the critical person needed to win more deals at the prices you want

Solving closing problems and fixing the real issue limiting your success

Dissecting and resolving the most challenging sales objection — price!

What 99.999% of salespeople don't do, but should

Expanding account relationships to explode revenue and lock out the competition

How to address a major flaw when comparing salespeople with professional athletes

About the Author

When salespeople aren't winning deals at desired levels or price points, executives and business owners turn to Lee B. Salz, a world-renowned sales management strategist and CEO of Sales Architects®. A recognized specialist in Sales Differentiation, Lee helps you win more deals at the prices you want®. Working across all industries and sales types, he creates winning sales strategies for companies around the globe.

A featured columnist in The Business Journals and a media source on sales and sales management, Lee has been quoted and featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, MSNBC, ABC News, and numerous other outlets.

Lee is an in-demand keynote speaker at association conferences, sales meetings, and virtual events. He conducts customized workshops on a wide array of sales performance topics including Sales Differentiation, salesforce development, hiring, onboarding, and compensation.

In addition to Sell Different!, he is the bestselling, award-winning author of six books, including Sales Differentiation and Hire Right, Higher Profits.

A graduate of Binghamton University, originally from New York City and New Jersey, Lee now resides with his family in a Minneapolis suburb (Maple Grove). When he isn't working with his clients, you will find him throwing batting practice to his sons, training for his next powerlifting meet, and goofing around with his dogs.

About HarperCollins Leadership

HarperCollins Leadership feeds your inner drive to grow as a leader, with integrated content and development experiences that give you the inspiration and insights you need to thrive in your current role—and your next. For additional information, please visit harpercollinsleadership.com.

Sell Different!: All New Sales Differentiation Strategies to Outsmart, Outmaneuver, and Outsell the Competition

Lee B. Salz

HarperCollins Leadership | September 14, 2021 | $24.99 (Hardcover) | ISBN 9781400222506 Also available in E-book (ISBN: 9781400222513) and Audiobook (ISBN: 9781400222520)

For HarperCollins

Contact: Elizabeth Cole

[email protected]

615-525-7757

For Sales Architects and Lee B. Salz

Contact: Sharon Salz

[email protected]

763.416.4321

SOURCE Lee B. Salz