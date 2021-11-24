Sales of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in Semiconductor Industry to Drive Market at 7.8% CAGR

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, the global chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market is projected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031. With ever-expanding semiconductor industry, the overall market is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2031.

Rising demand for electronic products and increasing need to facilitate the fabrication process are some of the major factors driving the growth in CMP slurry market.

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) has become an indispensable technique for fabricating integrating circuits and other electronic components. Rising adoption of this technique in semiconductor industry is expected to accelerate the demand for CMP slurries.

Also, CMP slurries are being extensively utilized for removing the surface irregularities in silicon wafers, memory discs, and other electronic products. Hence, they have become ideal agents for planarization of these electronic products.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry sales were US$ 47.2 Bn in the month of August 2021, an increase of 29.7% over the August 2020 total of US$ 36.4 Bn. Hence, expansion of semiconductor industry across the globe is expected to create a plethora of growth opportunities for the CMP slurry manufacturers.

Rising penetration of modern technologies such as internet of thing (IoT) and 5G is anticipated to improve the growth in CMP slurry market during the forecast period.

As per Fact.MR, aluminum oxide CMP slurry will continue to dominate the global CMP slurry market, accounting for around 50% of global demand and share in 2021. Rising sales of aluminum oxide CMP slurry is attributed to its property of high conductivity and performance.

Furthermore, replacement of high resistance metals with more conductive ones such as aluminum in integrated circuits (ICs) will continue to boost the sales of aluminum CMP slurry in the future.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets for CMP slurries due to the rising demand for electronic components, presence of leading manufacturers, and expansion of semiconductor industry.

"Amid fierce competition, key manufacturers are leveraging various strategies such as expansions, partnerships and development of advanced and high power products to gain competitive edge in the market. Besides this, they are focusing on developing new CMP slurries for better planarization," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Survey

With burgeoning demand for electronic products such as smartphones, South Korea market is projected to expand at 8.5% CAGR through 2031.

market is projected to expand at 8.5% CAGR through 2031. China is poised to exhibit strong growth on the back of flourishing semiconductor industry.

is poised to exhibit strong growth on the back of flourishing semiconductor industry. Europe chemical mechanical planarization slurry market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2021 and 2031.

chemical mechanical planarization slurry market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2021 and 2031. Based on type, demand for aluminum oxide CMP slurry is projected to increase at 8.3% CAGR, exceeding US$ 960 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. In terms of application, the silicon wafers segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Increasing investment in semiconductor wafer fabrication materials will boost the sales of CMP slurries.

Rising demand for electronic components such as integrated circuits (IC) and memory disks will accelerate the growth in CMP slurry market.

Technological advancements in fabrication and semiconductor processes to enhance the performance of semiconductors will create lucrative growth opportunities for CMP slurry market.

Growing adoption of electronic components across various industries such as automotive will aid the growth in CMP slurry market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market are focusing on product innovation and expansion of their product lines to cater to demand from end-users.

In October 2021 , BASF and Entegris signed an agreement on the sale of Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for $ 90 Mn . The transaction includes technologies, intellectual property and trademarks and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.The Precision Microchemicals business is part of the Surface Treatment business unit of BASF's Coatings division, which develops, manufactures, and markets high purity materials, including cleaning chemistries and Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries used in the machining and surface conditioning of electronic materials.

, BASF and Entegris signed an agreement on the sale of Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for . The transaction includes technologies, intellectual property and trademarks and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.The Precision Microchemicals business is part of the Surface Treatment business unit of BASF's Coatings division, which develops, manufactures, and markets high purity materials, including cleaning chemistries and Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries used in the machining and surface conditioning of electronic materials. In January 2020 , Entegris, Inc. acquired Sinmat, a CMP slurry manufacturer. The acquisition brings Entegris significant technical expertise, talent and more importantly the addition of specialty CMP slurries to their already broad specialty chemical portfolio.

Some of the prominent players operating in the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Cabot Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company Limited

BASF SE

Applied Materials, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Fujimi Corporation

Others

More Insights on the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an incisive coverage on the global chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type

Aluminum Oxide

Ceramic

Cerium Oxide

Silica

Others

Application

CMP Slurry for Silicon Wafers

CMP Slurry for Optical Substrates

CMP Slurry for Disk-drive Components

CMP Slurry for Other Microelectronic Surfaces

Key Questions Covered in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market between 2021 and 2031

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

