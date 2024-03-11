Sales of Chocolate and Candy Reach All-Time High of $48 Billion in 2023

Consumers embrace chocolate and candy to enhance special occasions, seasonal celebrations

AVENTURA, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confectionery sales hit $48 billion in 2023, a number largely driven by inflation, according to the 2024 State of Treating report published today by the National Confectioners Association. The report projects that U.S. confectionery sales will reach $61 billion by 2028.

Why it matters: More than 98% of American consumers purchased chocolate, candy, gum, and mints in 2023.

What the experts are saying: John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said:

"Our new research shows that, even when faced with unpredictable environmental shifts and changes, consumers feel a strong connection to chocolate and candy – and they embrace classic favorites and innovative novelties with an emotional drive that keeps the category fresh and vibrant. Consumers seek out chocolate and candy to help enhance holiday seasons, family celebrations, and those important 'treat yourself' moments."

What you need to know: The 2024 State of Treating report offers insights into taking the confectionery category to the next level for manufacturers and retailers alike. Here are a few key takeaways:

Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and the winter holidays seasons together account for 64% of total confectionery sales. Chocolate and candy play important roles in celebrations and holidays, as a reward, a little escape, a gift, or to share with others. Go for it: Confectionery enjoys very high permissibility, and consumers understand the role of treating in a happy, balanced lifestyle. 86% of people say they believe that it is perfectly fine to treat – and 80% of consumers believe that physical health and emotional well-being are interconnected.

Learn more: The 2024 State of Treating report explores confectionery shopping and treating trends and is the definitive source for confectionery category performance data. For a Bite-Sized Taste of the 2024 State of Treating report, visit CandyUSA.com/2024BiteSized.

The 2024 State of Treating report was made possible by Blommer Chocolate Company.

State of Treating Report Methodology:

Shopper insights were collected using an online survey conducted in December 2023 among a national sample of 1,556 consumers between the ages of 18 and 75. The survey findings are overlaid with Circana retail measurement and household panel data. Future market predictions are provided by Euromonitor. The study was conducted by 210 Analytics, LLC.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Contact: Carly Schildhaus, [email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association