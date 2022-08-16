Sales of Co-Packaged Optics Components Will Surpass $1.3 Billion (US) by 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent report issued by Communications Industry Researchers (CIR), the firm projected that sales of specialized components for co-packaged optics (CPO) will exceed $1.3 billion in revenues in 2025 and grow to $2.7 billion by 2028. CIR's latest CPO report, "Markets for Co-Packaged Optics 2022-2030" analyzes both component and module-level CPO product developments. Additional details about the report, including an excerpt, can be found at https://cir-inc.com/reports/co-packaged-optics-market-report/

This new CIR report examines the latest developments in connectivity, lasers, and cooling systems for CPO as well as showing how CPO modules will be used in four kinds of data center. The report forecasts CPO from 2022 to 2030 with breakouts by type of data center and location (inter-building/inter-machine or rack/server) in the data center. This report has a strong emphasis on CPO's impact on the optoelectronic supply chain in the wake of both technological change and geopolitical developments. Key companies discussed include AMD, Anritsu, Ayar Labs, Broadcom, Furukawa Electric, GlobalFoundries, IBM, Marvell, Lumentum, Ranovus, SENKO, TE Connectivity, Xilinx, and others.

CIR is currently focusing its efforts in the areas of short-haul data communications interconnectivity with coverage on CPO, active optical cable, optical chip-to-chip communications, and data center coherent communications.

The commercial potential of CPO components was recently demonstrated, when Senko Advanced Components acquired Cudoform, specifically for access to Cudoform's micro-mirror connector in a CPO application. Other CPO components in immediate demand include cooling systems and external lasers. Intel researchers also recently demonstrated an eight-wavelength silicon laser array that Intel believes can be integrated into a CPO package.

CIR has published hype-free industry analysis for the optical networking and photonics for more than 35 years. Our reports provide informed and reasoned market forecasts and industry analysis to a global roster of clients. In addition, to market analysis reports, CIR provides data sets of optical components with breakouts by types of data center and end user.

