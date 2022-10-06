Sales of Compostable Foodservice Packaging Products Made Up of Bio-Degradable Plastics Are Expected to Grow 1.4X Between 2022 And 2029 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

FMI estimates, the global sales of compostable foodservice packaging to witness growth at an astounding 5.5% CAGR between the forecasted period of 2022 and 2029, in comparison with the CAGR of 4.0% recorded during 2014 and 2021

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compostable foodservice packaging market is worth US$ 19.9 Bn in the current scenario and expected to reach US$ 29.3 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Compostable packaging materials, as the name suggests, are made from the organic substances. In other words, they are biodegradable. The major factor driving the growth of compostable foodservice packaging market is growth in the number of various food service establishments. Moreover, sustainable materials are being increasingly accepted by the food & beverages market.

Compostable foodservice packaging has been identified as a conducive solution as it comprises plant-based materials that decompose for turning into compost. "Zero Waste Gain Traction" is the cornerstone of compostable foodservice packaging market. Use of petroleum is out of question over here. The environmentally-friendliness associated with compostable foodservice packaging is another factor expected to take the compostable foodservice packaging market by storm in the near future.

Excessive demand for "ready-to-eat" food is also expected to catalyse the compostable foodservice packaging market. This could be credited to urbanization, fast-paced lifestyles, and enhancements in financial conditions of the emerging economies. This calls for disposable service ware incorporating single-use cups, bowls, and meal trays. With QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) on the go, compostable foodservice packaging is actually something to reckon with. Future Market Insights, in the form of its latest market study entitled "Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market", has mentioned about these nitty-gritties with future perspectives.

Key Takeaways from the Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market

The US dominates the compostable foodservice packaging market. It is, in fact, expected to be worth US$ 5.1 Bn by the year 2032. As per The Foodservice Packaging Institute, the year 2021 witnessed half of the Americans make use of single-use items atleast once in a week and the trend continues till date.

by the year 2032. As per The Foodservice Packaging Institute, the year 2021 witnessed half of the Americans make use of single-use items atleast once in a week and the trend continues till date. Coming to the Asia-Pacific , compostable foodservice packaging is expected to offer growth opportunity of close to US$ 753.1 Mn from 2022 to 2032, that too, at a whopping CAGR of 8.4%.

, compostable foodservice CAGR Paper & paperboard is the most sought-after material with respect to manufacturing compostable foodservice packaging as it does away with environmental hazards. Also, it is expected to provide an incremental opportunity of US$ 4.9 Bn in the forecast period.

Bn Europe is expected to account for the highest sales of compostable foodservice cutlery due to growing awareness pertaining to ill-effects of pollution. Europe , on the whole, is expected to grow 1.5X from 2022 to 2032, as the EU is making relentless efforts for reducing waste generated via food packaging.

is expected to account for the highest sales of compostable foodservice EU Compostable trays are preferred to serve confectioneries, on-the-go snacks, and several other uses.

"With biodegradability being the top priority, the compostable foodservice packaging market is likely to grow manifold in the forecast period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Zealous Competition

Paperboard Packaging Council, in November 2021 , conferred upon "Innovative Design Excellence Award" to Westrock Company. It was a recipient of 13 additional awards.

, conferred upon "Innovative Design Excellence Award" to Westrock Company. It was a recipient of 13 additional awards. Huhtamaki Oyj , in September 2021 , completed acquisition of Elif . The latter was known as a prime supplier of various sustainable flexible packaging products to the brand owners worldwide.

Elif flexible packaging Caribbean Containers Inc., of late, tabled Eco Pak . It comes across as a broad range of 100% non-toxic products. These containers are biodegradable – 3 months after utilization. The demand for foam and plastic packaging has taken a backseat in the wake of environmental issues related to their usage.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the compostable foodservice packaging market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on packaging type (plates, trays, bowls, cups, clamshell, cutlery, pouches & sachets, and others), by material type (plastic (plylactic acid ( PLA ), polyhydroxyalkanoate ( PHA ), polybutylene succinate (PBS), polybutylene adipate terephthalate ( PBAT ), starch blends, and likewise), paper & paperboard (coated unbleached, molded fiber, and other grades), and others), and by end-use (chain restaurants, non-chain restaurants, chain café, non-chain café, delivery catering, and independent sellers/kiosks).

Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market by Category

By Packaging Type:

Plates

Trays

Bowls

Cups

Clamshell

Cutlery

Pouches & Sachets

Others

By Material Type:

Plastic

Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)



Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)



Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)



Starch Blends



Others

Paper & Paperboard

Coated Unbleached



Molded Fiber



Other Grades

Others

By End Use:

Chain Restaurants

Non-Chain Restaurants

Chain Café

Non-Chain Café

Delivery Catering

Independent Sellers/ Kiosks

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Coverage

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

