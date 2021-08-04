Sales of Cyclohexylbenzene to Gain Traction at 4% CAGR as Adoption within Paints & Coatings Increases: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights, the global cyclohexylbenzene market will surpass US$ 297 Mn during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The market is estimated to forecast steady growth at 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Application of cyclohexylbenzene in paints & coatings, electric & electronic, and chemical industry is expected to spur the growth. It also is used in the production of phenol and being the key ingredient in production of epoxy resins, adoption is expected to spur.

Alongside this, growing electric vehicle sales are creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. As cyclohexylbenzene is used as an additive for lithium-ion battery electrolytes, their adoption is expected to increase with the rise in electric vehicle sales.

Increasing research & development activities are encouraging commercialization of application of cyclohexylbenzene to replace isopropyl benzene. This will widen growth opportunities for market players.

Growing demand for high boiling solvents has further pushed the adoption of cyclohexylbenzene within paints and coatings industry, This, in turn, is expected to increase the sales over the coming years.

However, stringent regulations implemented by governments on the production and application of cyclohexylbenzene due to the hazardous impact on environment might be a restraint growth to an extent.

"Increasing sales of electric vehicles are expected to improve the adoption of cyclohexylbenzene. Hence, key players are shifting their focus towards developing economies, such as China and India, to create capitalize on lucrative opportunities over the coming years." says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13610

Key Takeaways from Cyclohexylbenzene Market Survey

High purity segment will lead the product type, exhibiting a steady growth at 4.5% CAGR through 2021-2031

Application in chemical production will spur the sales of cyclohexylbenzene, accounting for over 32% of the global value by 2031-end

The U.S. is expected to be a key market, registering sales of over US$ 51.1 million in 2021

in 2021 Thanks to the presence of industry giants across Germany , demand for cyclohexylbenzene is set to rise at nearly 18% during the forecast period

, demand for cyclohexylbenzene is set to rise at nearly 18% during the forecast period China is anticipated to be the most lucrative market, accounting for over 32% of global market share

is anticipated to be the most lucrative market, accounting for over 32% of global market share With expansion of electric and electronics industry across India , sales of cyclohexylbenzene are estimated to spur creating incremental opportunity of US$ 7.1 Mn through 2031

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for solvent chemicals and rising application of cyclohexylbenzene in chemical industry will propel the growth

Increasing research & development activities for the commercialization of cyclohexylbenzene will accelerate the demand

Key Restraints

Stringent government regulations by governing bodies on the manufacturing and application of cyclohexylbenzene is likely to hamper the market growth

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13610

Competitive Landscape

Key players in this market are adopting strategies such as strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand their customer base and maintain a strong foothold in the industry.

Market players are investing heavily in the research and development activities to commercialize the application of cyclohexylbenzene replacing isopropyl benzene.

Thermo Fisher announced the acquisition of Alfa Aesar, a global manufacturers of research chemicals, to expand its consumer base and increase its global foothold

Some of the leading players operating in the cyclohexylbenzene market profiled by Future Market Insights are:

Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd.

Biosynth Carbosynth

Henan Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Changsha Easchem Co., Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongneng Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

SAGECHEM

Xingrui Industry Co. Ltd.

Syntechem Co. Ltd.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Cyclohexylbenzene Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global cyclohexylbenzene market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in cyclohexylbenzene market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Standard

High Purity

By Application:

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical Production

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13610

Key Questions Covered in the Cyclohexylbenzene Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into cyclohexylbenzene demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for cyclohexylbenzene market between 2021 and 2031

Cyclohexylbenzene market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Cyclohexylbenzene market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals and materials Domain

Hydro fluorocarbon market: The global hydro fluorocarbon market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Hydrotalcite market: The hydrotalcite market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

Hydroxyapatite market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global hydroxyapatite market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: Future Market Insights

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cyclohexylbenzene-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/cyclohexylbenzene-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights