Sales of Data Center Switches Down 3 Percent in 2020, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global Data Center Switch market revenue declined a low single-digit in 2020, in line with our expectations. Most of the decline was driven by small and mid-size enterprises.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, and based on our research as well as our end-user interviews, we have been predicting the data center switch market to be somewhat resilient to the pandemic and to decline only mid-to-low single-digit in 2020," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The good news is that the overall market performance was in line with our predictions. Nevertheless, we were surprised by a stronger than expected spending from Large Enterprises, partly offset by weaker than expected performance at some Cloud Service Providers," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2020 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report:

Major vendors with revenue share gain in 2020 are H3C, Huawei, and white-box vendors.

25 Gbps, 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps comprised more than 50 percent of the data center switch port shipments in 2020 as the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new generation speeds and the decline of legacy speeds.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of the market, including Ethernet switches for server access, server aggregation, and data center core. (Software is addressed separately.) The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (1000 Mbps,10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 GE); revenue split by market segments as well as regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

