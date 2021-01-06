Sales Of Elevant Condominiums Launch With Homes Featuring Private Balconies

Located at 555 Golden Gate Avenue, just blocks from San Francisco City Hall, Hayes Valley, and Mid-Market, Elevant offers 55 condominium homes ranging from one-bedrooms to three-bedroom residences and priced from the $600,000's to the $2,000,000's. There are 6 different floor plans in the 11-story building with a striking illuminated façade.

Elevant is the latest collaboration of San Francisco-based JS Sullivan Development (JSS) and JSS Creative Director Alan Tse, a 2017 Architectural Record Design Vanguard. The rectangular site's location allowed Tse to garner influence from the surrounding civic buildings and to defy the constraints of typical multifamily building design.

"Particularly the SFPUC building next door, which is very prominent and distinct. Because of this, we wanted to fit in more and coalesce with our environs," Tse explained. "We focused on the design articulation for an 11-story building form, without a particular function. This approach gave us a unique form that broke the mold of typical residential buildings with repetitive façade articulations. Many residential buildings you encounter are quite repetitive and we really wanted to break from that. We're reacting to and complementing our surroundings while pushing the architecture in a really interesting direction."

Tse's design further experiments with the use of interior open-air corridors which provide light and fresh air into the building's inner structure. This also provides each home with a distinct sense of arrival than a typical elongated and enclosed corridor or hallway. Tse calls these "sky bridges". This corridor also features two live gardens located on the second floor.

Tse explains he was aiming for something more sophisticated when it comes to the interiors. "We wanted to reflect the heightened level of architecture and construction," Tse explained. "It's a timeless look that is somewhat more formal and mature than many of the flashier residential buildings of late. There's a certain level of richness, detail, and texture that elevates these homes from the more delicate and minimal looks."

Another exceptional design component, which Tse considers unique, is Elevant's punctured façade that gives the building unique "rhythm" and variation. This exterior also provides 6'-deep private balconies that shift and pull into the animated building. "These spaces are large in comparison to typical residential balconies and allow the homes to be coupled with an outdoor experience," Tse explained. "We also brought these balconies up throughout the entire height of the building which is quite rare."

"Elevant's setting is ideal in so many ways," said Wendy Novia, JSS Director of Sales Operations. "Just a few blocks away is Hayes Valley with its array of boutique shops, local cafes, and culinary gems. A few blocks in the opposite direction are Mid-Market and the historic F-Train, concert halls and unique rooftop views. The city center is just moments away with ample transportation options."

Residents of Elevant will be able to enjoy the outdoors without even leaving home. Amenities include a roof deck with city views and an outdoor grilling station. Select homes also feature exclusive private balconies.

The main building's ground floor features an impressive lobby, secured resident parking, and two retail spaces totaling 1,326 square feet. Convenience amenities include bike storage while high-tech features include Google Fiber Webpass for state-of-the-art internet connectivity.

Elevant's interior design signifies modernity with timeless edges and surfaces while adding the warmth of wood-textured kitchen cabinets, custom-engineered hardwood floors, and European solid-core doors. State-of-the-art kitchens feature engineered quartz countertops and backsplashes, Smeg ovens, Grohe faucets, and Bosch washers. Luxurious bathrooms include porcelain tile showers, wide-plank wood textured tiling, and vanities.

RGArchitecture is the architect of record for Elevant. Retail leasing is by Louis Cornejo of Urban Real Estate Group. For more information about Elevant, visit https://elevantsf.com/.

Known for its impeccable track record, JS Sullivan is a San Francisco-based real estate development, construction, and sales and marketing firm focused on modern, mixed-use, urban infill projects. By directly managing each aspect of the process from acquisition and entitlements to construction and sales, JS Sullivan offers a competitive advantage that results in exceptional work with an unwavering focus on quality. For more company information, visit https://www.js-sullivan.com/.

