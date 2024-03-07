Sales of Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) are projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% by 2034.

Rising demand for eco-friendly transportation is boosting the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) market. The study by Future Market Insights (FMI) explores factors such as government incentives, environmental concerns, and market trends driving this growth.

NEWARK, Del., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The plug in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 35.93 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 186.4 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 17.9%.

The market is experiencing significant growth driven by various key factors. One of the primary drivers is increasing environmental consciousness among consumers, who are seeking eco-friendly transportation options to reduce their carbon footprint and combat climate change. PHEVs offer a promising solution by combining electric propulsion with an internal combustion engine, allowing drivers to switch between electric and gasoline power as needed.

Government incentives and regulations also play a crucial role in driving the adoption of PHEVs. Many countries offer tax credits, rebates, and other incentives to encourage consumers to purchase PHEVs, while emissions regulations incentivize automakers to produce more fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles. These policies create a favorable environment for PHEV adoption and contribute to market growth.

Despite the positive momentum, the PHEV market faces several challenges. One significant challenge is range anxiety, as PHEVs typically have a limited electric range compared to fully electric vehicles (EVs). This limitation can deter some consumers from considering PHEVs, especially those who require long-distance travel capabilities. Additionally, the availability and accessibility of charging infrastructure remain a concern in some regions, impacting the convenience and practicality of owning a PHEV.

Several trends are shaping the future of the PHEV market. Technological advancements, such as improvements in battery technology and electric drivetrains, are extending the electric range of PHEVs and enhancing their overall performance.

Automakers are expanding their PHEV offerings to include various vehicle types and configurations, catering to different consumer preferences and needs. Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainability and corporate social responsibility drives businesses and fleet operators to adopt PHEVs as part of their vehicle fleets, contributing to market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under vehicle type, passenger cars are registered to account for a market share of 78.4% in 2024.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 14.1% by 2034.

is estimated to register at a CAGR of 14.1% by 2034. Canada experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 15.3% by 2034.

experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 15.3% by 2034. Based on powertrain, the parallel hybrid segment is accounted to hold a market share of 82.1% in 2024.

"The surge in demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions among consumers who seek to reduce their carbon footprint and mitigate the impact of climate change is one significant driver for the PHEV market," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) market is characterized by established automakers and emerging players vying for market share.

Leading companies such as Toyota, Honda, and BMW dominate the market with diverse PHEV offerings, while newcomers like Tesla and Rivian disrupt the market with innovative technology and advanced electric drivetrains.Top of Form Some of the key developments are:

Toyota Motor Corporation continued its commitment to electric mobility by expanding its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) lineup. The company unveiled new PHEV models featuring advanced battery technology and an extended electric range, catering to consumers' growing demand for eco-friendly transportation options.

BMW AG made significant strides in the PHEV market by introducing innovative plug-in hybrid models. The company launched new PHEV variants across its lineup, leveraging its electrification and automotive engineering expertise to offer high-performance and efficient hybrid drivetrains.

