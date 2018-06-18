Sales of HEVs in Western Europe to Grow 21% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in Western Europe are anticipated to more than double through 2022, rising on average annual gains of 21% to 1.9 million units. The continuation of the subsidies, tax benefits, and infrastructure incentives available in 2017 will promote West European HEV sales. These and other trends are presented in Global Hybrid & Electric Vehicles, 4th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-hybrid-and-electric-vehicles-by-type-vehicle-segment-and-region-4th-edition-3627.htm

Additional factors promoting regional sales growth include:

stated targets in many West European nations for banning diesel and petrol vehicles

stated HEV penetration goals in many West European countries

an increasing number of city centers with restricted-access environmental or emissions-free zones

Through 2022, full hybrid electric vehicles (FHEVs) are anticipated to account for most sales gains: 45% of new HEV sales in Western Europe. Nevertheless, FHEVs will continue to see their share of HEV sales fall through the forecast period. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will register the fastest average annual advances through 2022 and will together account for over 50% of new HEV sales, buoyed by the increasing number of models available and falling lithium-ion battery costs.

Global demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is forecast to advance 23% per year through 2022, an acceleration from the rate registered between 2012 and 2017. China will register the fastest and largest sales gains, accounting for more than 70% of new sales through 2022, when it will surpass Japan to become the leading global HEV market.

Related studies include:

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Automotive & Transport studies can be purchased at https://www.freedoniagroup.com, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-of-hevs-in-western-europe-to-grow-21-annually-through-2022-300667696.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/

