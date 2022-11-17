Sales of Metal Recycling Equipment Market is Expected to Cross US$ 11.5 Bn by the end of 2032, in Comparison to the US$ 6.5 Bn it had Reached in 2021 | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Accounting for the Largest Share in the Global Metal Recycling Equipment Market. Rising demand for recycled metals from various end-use industries, coupled with the increasing generation of metallic waste globally, is expected to drive the demand for metal recycling equipment.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal recycling equipment market stands at US$ 6.9 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 11.5 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 6-7% between 2022 and 2032.



Metal recycling equipment come across as industries machineries like briquetting machines, shredders, baler presses, granulating machines, extruders, and likewise, which are, as the name suggests, recycling the metal waste inclusive of sorting & collection, processing, grinding, melting, and purification.

With growing concerns about disposal of metal waste all across, metal recycling is inevitable. Metal is amongst the vital elements used to produce a spectrum of products encompassing automotive components & parts, mechanical equipment, electronic appliances, construction material, beverage containers, furniture, and likewise.

Also, governments are imposing strict regulations regarding disposal of metal waste. These factors are expected to find the metal recycling equipment market well in the near future.

At the same time, the fact that metal recycling equipment are costly can't be ignored. This could definitely make the small as well as medium-sized enterprises have to think twice before opting for these equipment. Plus, excessive tear and wear of the parts like ram, wear ring, barring, die, split die, and likewise could hinder the market. These factors could actually act as a hump to the metal recycling equipment market in the years to come.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled 'Metal Recycling Equipment Market'. It has its team of analysts and consultants to have it executed, with primary as well as secondary research 'On'.

Key Takeaways from Metal Recycling Equipment Market

The Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share. It, in fact, contributes for more than 40% of the overall revenue. This could be credited to a noteworthy increase in acquisitions, mergers, site relocations, and integration activities all across. The government of China altered the import limitations regarding copper and aluminum in January 2021 , which is expected to bolster the metal recycling equipment market.

holds the largest market share. It, in fact, contributes for more than 40% of the overall revenue. This could be credited to a noteworthy increase in acquisitions, mergers, site relocations, and integration activities all across. The government of altered the import limitations regarding copper and aluminum in , which is expected to bolster the metal recycling equipment market. MEA alone is expected to witness a CAGR of ~5% in the metal recycling equipment market. This could be reasoned with growing investments in textile equipment, aircraft production, and fabrication of metallic items.

North America and Europe are witnessing steadiness in the metal recycling equipment market and expected to continue to be the same even going forward.

Competitive Analysis

Metso Outotec, in October 2021 , did launch an index online tool with the objective of gathering, combining, and analyzing data, and ultimately evaluating metal recycling equipment.

, did launch an index online tool with the objective of gathering, combining, and analyzing data, and ultimately evaluating metal recycling equipment. LEFORT, around the same time, did announce sales of KOLOSS 200T. It is expected to be on floor by the end of 2022.

ArcelorMittal, in November 2019 , made an investment in novel sustainability program in Europe with the objective of securing 'Responsible Steel' site certification for every site of ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products.

, made an investment in novel sustainability program in with the objective of securing 'Responsible Steel' site certification for every site of ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products. Aurubis AG, in May 2019 , completed acquisition of Belgian-Spanish Metallo Group for continuing with multi-metal recycling strategy. The multi-metal portfolio constitutes key metals such as lead, zinc, tin, nickel, and copper.

, completed acquisition of Belgian-Spanish Metallo Group for continuing with multi-metal recycling strategy. The multi-metal portfolio constitutes key metals such as lead, zinc, tin, nickel, and copper. Nucor Corporation, in May 2019 , did announce capital investment to enable production of engineered bar products to cater to quality specifications in industry. The operations began in late 2020.

"The fact that metals have pretty good recyclability and sustainability is likely to take the metal recycling equipment to a new 'high' in the near future", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

How does the Report go about?

The research study is based on metal type (metal, ferrous, non-ferrous, and alloys & composites), by machine type (shredders, briquetting machines, shears, granulating machines, baler presses, agglomerator, extruders, and likewise), by end-use (automotive, building & construction, ship building, equipment manufacturing, packaging, consumer appliances, and likewise).

With an ever-increasing demand for recycled metals from end-sectors like construction and automotives coupled with regulations laid down by the governments, the global metal recycling equipment market is bound to reach the top pedestal in the forecast period.

SOURCE Future Market Insights