Sales of Microalgae to Increase Amidst Surging Adoption in Food & Beverage Industry: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global shipment of microalgae will reach 63,864.60 DW tons by 2021-end. Application of microalgae in food and beverage sector is expected to spur the demand, with sales reaching a value of US$ 99.6 Bn through 2021 and beyond.

Demand for plant-based and organic food and supplements will increase the adoption of microalgae, creating lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period (2021-2031).

Rising use of microalgae proteins and ingredients in the production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and aquaculture products will be a key growth driver. As aquaculture and animal feed industries are highly dependent on plant-based additives for higher nutritional value, demand for microalgae-based ingredients pet food is increasing.

Microalgae such as spirulina and chlorella are extensively used in the production of dietary supplements. Now, with rising awareness about the advantages of plant-based dietary supplements among consumers, key players are increasing the use of microalgae in the production.

As microalgae is highly rich in anti-oxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, extensive use of microalgae-based ingredient in healthcare and wellbeing industry is expected. According to the report, healthcare sector is expected to emerge as the primary end user, followed by the food and beverage sector.

Driven by a myriad of health benefits, demand for spirulina as a healthy additive will increase in the food & beverage industry. According to Future Market Insights, over 41.3% of microalgae sales will come from the spirulina segment.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13748

"Increasing consumer inclination towards plant-based products and demand for organic and sustainable food proteins will create lucrative growth opportunities for leading players within food & beverage and healthcare industry." says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Microalgae Market Survey

In terms of application, food and beverage sector is leading the segment with market valuation expected to surpass US$ thousand 99,623.3 by 2021-end

Application of microalgae in cosmetic industry will boost the sales, with the segment witnessing steady growth at 4.2% CAGR through 2021

Demand for microalgae in pet food sector will lift the sales, representing nearly 7% of year-on-year growth in 2021

In terms of species, spirulina will lead the market with over 41.7% of market share in 2021

Japan is expected to offer lucrative growth owing to increasing investments from government and private organization in food & beverage industry

is expected to offer lucrative growth owing to increasing investments from government and private organization in food & beverage industry The U.S. will lead the market growth owing to the rising demand for plant-based food and supplements in the country

Key Drivers

Rising consumer inclination towards plant-based and sustainable food products will drive the demand

Increasing adoption of microalgae to develop preventive healthcare and nutraceuticals food supplements will spur the sales

Growing demand for natural and organic antioxidants is expected to provide growth opportunities for microalgae manufacturers

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13748

Microalgae Market – Participants Insights

With increasing demand for natural and organic food products, microalgae manufacturers are focusing on developing microalgae additives to cater to the surging demand. Extensive research and development activities also are undertaken for the expansion of product portfolio.

As per Future Market Insights, presence of numerous established players in the market is resulting in intense competition. To sustain their position in the industry, key players are emphasizing on product launches and innovations.

For instance:

In July 2021 , Microphyt, a leading company in the production and marketing of microalgae-based bioactive ingredients announced the launch of SCALE, world's first fully-integrated microalgae biorefinery to accommodate growing demand for nutrition in food & beverage, personal care, and wellness industries.

, Microphyt, a leading company in the production and marketing of microalgae-based bioactive ingredients announced the launch of SCALE, world's first fully-integrated microalgae biorefinery to accommodate growing demand for nutrition in food & beverage, personal care, and wellness industries. In June 2021 , Polaris announced the launch of Omegavie DHA 800, algae oil sourced from microalgae, rich in vitamins, proteins, and enzymes. The product launched in France which offers plant-based and sustainable origin for polyunsaturated fatty acids.

, Polaris announced the launch of Omegavie DHA 800, algae oil sourced from microalgae, rich in vitamins, proteins, and enzymes. The product launched in which offers plant-based and sustainable origin for polyunsaturated fatty acids. In July 2020 , Unilever and biotech start-up Algenuity announced their partnership to delve into the huge potential that microalgae bring in innovating future foods for Unilever's plant-based portfolio.

Some of the leading players operating in the microalgae market profiled by Future Market Insights are:

DIC Corporation

Koninkliijke DSM NV

Roquette Frères

Sun chlorella

Cellana LLC

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Corbion (TerraVia Holdings)

Yunnan Green-A-Bio-engineering Co Ltd

Buggypower

Cyanotech Corporation

Algatec (Lusoamoreiras)

BASF SE

Parry Nutraceuticals

KDI Ingredients.

Sinoway Industrial Co., ltd.

INNOBIO Corporation Limited

Algatechnologies Ltd.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global microalgae market, analysing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in microalgae market with detailed segmentation:

By Species Type:

Spirulina

Chlorella

Dunaliella

Haematococcus

Crypthecodinium

Schizochytrium

Euglena

Nannochloropsis

Phaedactylum

Others

By Source:

Marine Water

Fresh Water

By End-Use Application:

Food and Beverages Sector

Health and Medical Sector

Animal Feed Sector

Pet Food Sector

Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector

Fertilizers Sector

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13748

Key Questions Covered in the Microalgae Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into microalgae demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for microalgae market between 2021 and 2031

Microalgae market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Microalgae market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Demand for Microalgae in the Health and Medical Sector : 2021 Analysis and Review: Demand for Microalgae in the Health and Medical Sector by Source – Marine Water and Fresh Water for 2021 – 2031

Demand for Microalgae in the Food and Beverage Sector : 2021 Analysis and Review: Demand for Microalgae in the Food and Beverage Sector by Source – Marine Water and Fresh Water for 2021 – 2031

Demand for Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector : 2021 Analysis and Review: Demand for Microalgae in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector by Source – Marine Water and Fresh Water for 2021 – 2031

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microalgae-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/microalgae-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights