Sales of Natural Gas Engine Control Unit to Pick Up Pace as Consumers Seek Improved Fuel Efficiency and Lesser Emission from Vehicles: Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' extensive study on the electric control unit market brings to fore important insights on growth dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities across seven key regions. The report provides holistic overview of the expected trends with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and sales channel

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per FMI's study, the global engine control unit (ECU) market will reach US$ 12.8 Bn in 2021, registering year-on-year growth of 3.7%. Sales of ECU shrunk by 0.9% between 2016 and 2020, however as automotive industry is gaining momentum with rising adoption of electric vehicles, demand for ECUs is expected to surge.

Implementation of stringent regulations to control the carbon emission has compelled companies and consumers to adopt safety-related electronic systems. Noncompliance of these rules can cause serious personal harm or result in financial ramifications.

According to the report, the demand for natural gas ECUs is expected to increase at 4.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Focus on sustainable sources of energy to replace fossil fuels with, will fuel the demand in the natural gas ECU segment. It is therefore expected to remain one of the top-selling product categories in the market.

As per FMI, as sales of automotive are picking up pace in China, Germany, and the U.S., adoption of ECUs is highest in these countries. Increasing production of automotive in these countries have accelerated the demand for engine control units, spurring the market growth.

Overall, the engine control unit market is expected to gain traction owing to the surging car sales, technological advancements, and low-cost parts manufacturing, especially in South and East Asia.

"With greater awareness and compliance of emission control rules, key companies are investing extensively in development of advanced ECUs to improve fuel efficiency and lessen the CO2 emission. Overall, surging adoption of autonomous vehicles and demand for enhanced driver support systems are likely to fuel ECU sales, creating incremental growth opportunities for market players," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Survey

Gasoline ECUs are projected to account for nearly 75% of total sales in terms of volume during the forecast period

Demand for engine control unit in passenger cars is expected to surpass US$ 5.5 Bn through 2031

through 2031 Sales of natural gas ECUs are projected to surge at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of sales channel, OEMs are expected to account for nine-tenth of global market share

China is expected to emerge as a leading market in East Asia , accounting for over 25% of global sales

is expected to emerge as a leading market in , accounting for over 25% of global sales The U.S. ECU market is anticipated to register 2.2% year-on-year growth in 2021 as sales of ECU shrunk in 2020 due to COVID-19

Key Drivers

Demand for engine control units will surge as consumers are increasingly seeking vehicles with more fuel efficiency and less emissions

Increasing adoption of autonomous and concept cars will encourage key manufacturers to develop advanced and vehicle specific customized ECU, bolstering market growth

With advent of electric vehicles, consumers are increasing the installation of advanced applications such as advanced ECU in luxury and mid-range passenger vehicles

Key Restraints:

High cost of installation and operation failure in ECUs are the chief factors impeding the sales of engine control unit market

With volatile fluctuation in the gasoline rates and increasing awareness regarding pollution control, consumers are seeking electric cars which is hampering the sales of gas ECU and diesel ECU

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in engine control unit market are engaging in research activities to implement new technologies and expand their global footprint. Some of the leading players are primarily focusing on product development to gain competitive edge in the market.

Market players are releasing customised products for specific vehicle models and collaborating with OEMs and aftermarket dealers to expand their customer base.

FMI opines, due to the presence of key companies with technological expertise, the market is expected to witness intense competition over the coming years.

For instance,

In December 2020 , Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its new E-GMP (electric global modular platform), a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform that will serve as core technology for Hyundai Motor Group's next generation battery electric vehicle line-up. Integrated power electric engine control system includes world's first multi-charging and bi-directional conversion function.

, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its new E-GMP (electric global modular platform), a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform that will serve as core technology for Hyundai Motor Group's next generation battery electric vehicle line-up. Integrated power electric engine control system includes world's first multi-charging and bi-directional conversion function. In October 2020 , Vitesco Technologies announced the launch of world's first transmission control system with comprehensive molding technologies, known as overmolding control electronics with 45% less weight and fewer production stages.

, Vitesco Technologies announced the launch of world's first transmission control system with comprehensive molding technologies, known as overmolding control electronics with 45% less weight and fewer production stages. In October 2019 , Pratt and Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corporation, announced the launch of its new PC-12 NGX aircraft, the first dual-channel integrated electronic propeller and engine control system in the general aviation turboprop market.

Some of the key players operating in the engine control unit (ECU) industry market profiled by FMI are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corp.

Hyundai Motor Company

Hitachi Ltd.

United Automotive Electronic Systems Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd

Aptiv Plc

Cummins Inc.

Cardone Industries Inc.

ACDelco

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Dorman Products Inc.

Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Taditel Automotive Electronics Ltd .

Others

More Valuable Insights on Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global engine control unit (ECU) market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in engine control unit (ECU) industry market with detailed segmentation:

By Product:

Gasoline ECU

Diesel ECU

Natural Gas ECU

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into engine control unit (ECU) market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for engine control unit (ECU) market between 2021 and 2031

Engine control unit (ECU) market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Engine control unit (ECU) market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

