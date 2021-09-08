Sales of Non-Alcoholic Wine to Double by 2031 with Heightened Demand for Alcohol-Free Wine Products. Almost 75% of Non-Alcoholic Wine Sales to Come from Still Non-Alcoholic Wine: Fact. MR

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per the latest survey by Fact.MR, sales of non-alcoholic wine are expected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021. Increasing consumption of alcohol-free wine will improve the demand, registering growth at an impressive 10.4% CAGR through 2031.

Growing prevalence of heart diseases due to the consumption of alcohol has driven the consumers to opt for alcohol-free wine to reduce the risk of the diseases. Hence, the demand for sparkling non-alcoholic wine will accelerate during the forecast period.

Sales of still non-alcoholic wine are estimated to decrease and contrary to this, the demand for flavored non-alcoholic wine is expected to increase. As per the report, non-alcoholic grape wine is estimated to be the most preferred product type over the coming years.

Steered by the growing trend of non-alcoholic wine consumption, premium brands are introducing sparkling non-alcoholic wines to cater the surging demand. As per Fact.MR, the alcohol-free wine market will account for more than 78.3% of the market share.

Advent of efficient and user-friendly online channels have made it easier for consumers to purchase their favorite beverage. Especially, following the outbreak of COVID-19, consumers purchase via online channels has increased as they avoided stepping out in fear of contracting the disease.

As a result of convenience of online shopping, which also offers the scope for comparing product and price with other brands, an increasing number of players are collaborating with e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Dan Murphy's and others to recover from the losses incurred due to the pandemic. Backed by aforementioned factors, the market is expected to top the valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031.

"Leading players are introducing a wide-range of non-alcoholic wine products in diverse flavors to attract consumers. With increasing consumption of non-alcoholic drinks due to mindful drinking, sales of non-alcoholic wine are expected to accelerate over the next decade," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Survey

By product type, non-alcoholic still wine will account for lion's share, holding nearly 73% of market share

In terms of alcohol concentration, alcohol-free wine products will account for over 78.3% of market share

The bottle segment is expected to generate nearly 86.5% of revenues for non-alcoholic wine market

The U.S. market for non-alcoholic wine is poised to expand at an astounding CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period

Australia will emerge as the most lucrative market, registering stellar growth at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period

will emerge as the most lucrative market, registering stellar growth at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period The non-alcoholic wine market of France is expected to witness impressive growth backed by the increasing consumption of non-alcoholic wines

Key Drivers

Rising beverage consumption in developing nations will create growth opportunities for market, spurring sales

Innovative packaging and increasing heart issues due to alcohol consumption is improving the sales of non-alcoholic wine

Increasing demand for sparkling non-alcoholic wine is expected to bolster the growth of the market

Key Restraints

Stringent government regulations implemented on the production of non-alcoholic wine will restrict the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, the market is highly competitive as demand for non-alcoholic wines continue to increase in the market. Key players are focusing on mergers and acquisition to establish their global presence in the industry.

In July 2021 , Gruvi, a line of non-alcoholic beer and wine announced the addition to their growing non-alcoholic wine collection – a special limited batch release of a dry Red Wine .

, Gruvi, a line of non-alcoholic beer and wine announced the addition to their growing non-alcoholic wine collection – a special limited batch release of a dry . Starla Wines , in July 2021 , announced its breakthrough entry into the growing alcohol-free (AF) industry by launching the first premium collection of alcohol removed wines by launching a trio of radiant varietals: Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Sparkling Rosé.

Some of the leading market players operating in the non-alcoholic wine market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Schloss Wachenheim

Australian Vintage Limited

Treasury Wine Estate

Sutter Home Wine Estate

Miguel Torres S .A

.A DGB (Pty) Ltd.

Navarro Vineyards

Bodega La Tautila

Grüvi

Chateau Diana Winery

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.

Ariel Vineyards

Neobulles SA

Thomson and Scott

Giacobazzi A.e Figli srl

Pierre Chavin

Weingut Leitz KG

San Antonio Winery ( Stella Rosa )

) Proteau.

